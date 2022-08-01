in this video, we're going to talk about our third type of reversible inhibition, which is mixed inhibition. Now, of course, mixed inhibition is going to be caused by mixed enzyme inhibitors. And so these mixed enzyme inhibitors actually have mixed binding, since they can actually either bind to the free enzyme, or they could bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And, of course, we know that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type they are, they're all going to decrease the initial reaction velocity or the V, not oven enzyme catalyzed reaction. So no surprise there. And so really, you can think of mixed inhibitors as having some of the mixed features of competitive and uncompetitive inhibitors that we already talked about in our previous lesson videos, since they combined to either the free enzyme like competitive inhibitors and they combined to the enzyme substrate complex like uncompetitive inhibitors. Now, ultimately, the binding of a mixed inhibitor to either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex is going to prevent the conversion of the substrate into the product. And of course, we kind of already knew this as well. Whenever an enzyme inhibitor is bound to the enzyme it's going to inhibit the enzyme by preventing the reaction from taking place Now. What's important to also recognize here is that mixed inhibitors doesn't even mention the word competition at all. And so, with mixed inhibitors, there's absolutely no competition that takes place between the mix inhibitor and the substrate. And so part of this is because mixed inhibitors are actually going to bind to Alice Terek sites on the enzyme, and an Alice Derek site is just an alternative site on the enzyme other than the active site. And since the substrate is binding to the active site and the mixed inhibitor is binding to other sites other than the active site, there's no competition between the two now. What's also important to take into account for mixed inhibitors is that they can actually bind with different affinities to either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex, and recall from our previous lesson videos that the inhibition constant K I is the inhibition constant for the free enzyme that describes the affinity that the free enzyme has for the inhibitor and the inhibition constant on of the enzyme substrate complex, or K prime. I describes the affinity that the enzyme substrate complex has for the inhibitor. And so when it comes to mixed inhibitors, K, I cannot be equal to K prime I meaning that the mix inhibitor will have different affinities to the free enzyme and the enzyme substrate complex. And so, if it turns out that the K I does equal the K prime I, then that is what defines a noncompetitive inhibitor. But we're going to talk about noncompetitive inhibitors later in our course, in a different video. For now, we're gonna focus on these mix inhibitors here where the K I cannot equal k prime I. And so if we take a look at our example down below of mixed inhibition on the left hand side over here, notice what we have at the top is the same exact enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen so many times before in our previous lesson videos and notice that when it comes to the mixed inhibitor that the mix inhibitor can actually bind to the free enzyme or to the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the EI complex or the S E complex. And so, in either case, whenever the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme, the reaction is not going to be able to take place. And so notice that the inhibitor binding to the inhibitor for a mixed inhibitor. Uh, it does not compete with the substrate for binding. And so what this means is that the substrate is free to the bind to the enzyme as it pleases, regardless of if the inhibitor is bound or if the inhibitor is not bound. The substrate is always free to bind, and the same goes for the inhibitor. The inhibitor is free to bind to the enzyme, regardless of if the substrate is bound or not. And so that's partly what we mean here by no competition between the mix inhibitor and the substrate for binding. And so over here, on the right hand side, what we have is essentially the same exact thing that we have on the left hand side. Just a different visual representation. And so notice that are free ends. I'm here actually has to binding sites. It has the active site over here, and then it has the mixed inhibitor binding site over here. And so notice that the substrate is free to bind to the active site whenever it is open and available, and the inhibitor is also free to bind to the mixed inhibitor binding site whenever it is open and available. So this allows the mix inhibitor toe bind to the free enzyme. Or it allows the mix inhibitor to bind to the enzyme substrate complex. So here, when the mixed inhibitor is bound to the free enzyme, notice that the substrate is still capable binding to the active site. So, uh, this equilibrium down here is just showing how there's no competition for binding between the, uh, mixed inhibitor and the substrate. However, the most important thing to recognize is that the mixed inhibitor, if it is bound to the enzyme regardless, in what form theme, the reaction is not going to be able to take place. And so again, it's important to note that the mixed inhibitor is going to have a different binding affinity to the free enzyme, uh, to the enzyme substrate complex, meaning that K I will not equal k prime. And so in our next lesson video, we're going to revisit our Scooby Doo analogy and apply mixed in addition to it, as along with giving you guys a memory tool for memorizing thief ex that mixed, uh, inhibitors have. And so this concludes our introduction to mix inhibitors, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

