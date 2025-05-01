Step 1: Begin by identifying the key structural components of nucleic acids and carbohydrates. Nucleic acids are composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, a phosphate group, and nitrogenous bases (adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine, or uracil). Carbohydrates, on the other hand, are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1, and do not contain nitrogenous bases.