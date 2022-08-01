PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC

So in this video, we're going to focus in on protein kaine A, C or P K C. And of course, we know that protein kind A C is commonly abbreviated as just p. K C. And as its name indicates, it is indeed a kindness. So we know that it's going to be an enzyme that fuss for late. It's substrates, but more specifically, protein kinase C or P K. C is a searing 39 kindness, which means that it fast for late Syrian 39 residues on its target proteins in order to alter the activity of those target proteins very, very similar to how the enzyme protein kindness A or PK, operated in our previous lesson. Videos now protein kinase C or P K C. Targets include enzyme sido skeletal proteins and nuclear proteins regulating gene expression. And so, ultimately, P K C activity can generate a wide variety of cell responses. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that P. K. C. Is right here. And so when P k C. Is associated with D A G, or die so glycerol as well as with calcium, then p k C takes on its active confirmation. And when P. K C. Is active, it can actually function as the kindness that it is so it can fuss for late. Its targets, such as enzymes like this one on, essentially alter their activity. So notice in this particular example, it's taking an inactive enzyme phosphors relating it here at this particular Syrian or three main residue, and that ultimately alters the activity of the enzyme so that it becomes active. And then this active protein can go on to generate the cell response. But again, be careful not to associate phosphor relation with activation, because phosphor relation can also sometimes lead to inactivation. And so here we're just showing it as one particular way that phosphor relation is leading toe activation. But don't forget that phosphor relation is just going to alter the activity, not necessarily lead to activation or inhibition. It will be a case by case basis, and so this year really concludes our video on Protein kind A, C or P K C, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

