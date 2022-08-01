PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC

So here we're going to briefly revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. And of course, we know that we've been exploring this map by exploring the left most branches first. And so we're currently talking about G protein coupled receptors and we've already covered the A dental it cycles. GPC are signaling pathway in terms of the stimulatory pathway which involves C and and P K. And we've also covered the inhibitory pathway as well as drugs and toxins that affect GPC are signaling. And we're currently exploring the Foss VOA nossa tied GPC are signaling pathway. And so now that we've introduced this fossil in a city, GPC are signaling pathway. In this video, we're going to continue to talk about the fossa Wannasathit GPC are signaling pathway as we talk more details about the secondary messengers such as I p three and D G calcium and Cal module in and also thean enzymes protein kinase C. And so let's go on and get started talking about these particular molecules. So here we're going to continue to talk about the phosphate and not so tied signaling pathway or PSP and more specifically, we're going to focus on the PSP secondary messengers and protein kindness C or P K. C. Now in this video, specifically, we're going to focus on the secondary messengers I, p three and D A. G. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that upon activation of the effect er enzyme protein light pay C or P L C, it's actually going to catalyze the hydraulics ISS of the substrate called pip to and so PLC hydrologist of Pip To is going to yield to secondary messengers and not settle triphosphate or i P three as well as diesel, glycerol or D A. G. Now recall that in a Seattle triphosphate or I P three is going to diffuse through the side assault to the end of plasmid ridiculous surface, where it's going to bind to calcium ion channels and trigger an increase in cytoplasmic calcium concentration. And so here you can see that the cytoplasmic calcium concentration is going to increase. Now recall that diesel glycerol or D A G is not going to diffuse through the cytoplasm. Instead, it's still going to be embedded and associated with the plasma membrane. And so it's going to remain associated with the plasma membrane and along with the release calcium from the previous step, it's going to activate the enzyme called protein kind A, C or P K. C. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better visual of exactly what's happening here. And so notice over here on the far left, what we're showing you is our visual representation of the substrate Pip to and so pip to again is the substrate for the effect, er, enzyme protein like fossil like Pacey, which we have right here acting as the catalyst. And so what you can see is that PLC is going to cleave hydrolyzed Pip two into two secondary messengers which will see down below here is going to be I p three or a NAS. It'll triphosphate. And what you see up above right here is going to be the day so glycerol or the D a. G. Now, of course, I p three is going to diffuse through the cytoplasm so there will be site a Solich diffusion and it will diffuse all the way through, uh, the cytoplasm to reach the end of plasmid. Ridiculous a membrane. And so here you can see We're labeling it as the er membrane where the outside here represents the cytoplasm of the cell and down here represents the inside of the end of plasma particular, um, and notice that I p three again is going to diffuse through that cytoplasm until it binds to calcium ion channels embedded in the er membrane and will allow them to open up so that they can release calcium from the inside of the end of plasma. Ridiculous. And release it to the outside here of the Indo plasma ridiculous into the cytoplasm of the cell. And so this is going to lead to increased cytoplasmic calcium concentrations. And that's important to note here and so up above. If we take a look at what happens to die, so glycerol notice that it is still embedded in the plasma membrane of the cell, and so it can Onley diffuse laterally. And so lateral diffusion is what we're showing you here. And it will diffuse laterally to activate this other ends. I'm over here protein kinase C or P Casey, and so days so glycerol along with the calcium that was released down below in this step is going to again activate protein kinase C and that activation of protein kinase C is what's going to lead or helped lead to the cell response. And so now that we've got, um, or clear understanding of I p three and D A. G and our next video, we're going to discuss exactly more details about the calcium and how it forms a complex with Cal module in. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts