PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC

So now that we've reviewed the two secondary messengers in a Seattle triphosphate or I P. Three and Isil Glycerol or D A. G and this video, we're going to focus on more on the calcium ion secondary messenger and the protein Cal module. In now, calcium ions or see a two plus are a common interest cellular signal that can trigger many different biochemical processes. And so recall in our previous lesson videos, we've seen that calcium can trigger processes that include muscle contractions as well as vesicles, Exocet, ASUs in neuron. However, what we have not yet mentioned in any of our previous lesson videos is that in order for calcium to affect its targets, calcium ions generally need to form a complex with another protein known as cow module in and so cow module in, As you can see, here is a protein that is commonly abbreviated as just see a M in this fashion like this. And so Cal Module in or C A M is, as its name implies, a calcium ion modulated side of solid protein, and so you can see calcium modulated is how Cal module in name originated, and so calcium module It just means that it is calcium dependent and so calcium modulated or dependent side of solid protein eyes going to activate a variety of different targets that could include protein kindnesses, which we know phosphor late other targets. And so Cal module in is again a calcium dependent or calcium modulated protein. And so Cal Module in is on Lee going to be activated when all four of its calcium binding sites are occupied by calcium. And so the active Cal module in calcium complex will bind to other target proteins in order to help activate those other proteins. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, uh, noticed that over here on the left, what we have is, ah, calcium ion. And over here, what we have is the Cal module in protein and noticed that the cow module in protein has these four specific calcium binding sites and so really went for calcium ions. Buying to Cal module in It creates the Cal module in calcium complex that we were just discussing. And so this is the active form of the calcium Cal module in complex. And so when it is active, it can actually bind to other target proteins such as kindness is like this one over here. In orderto help, activate them so you can see that the calcium call module and complex right here again combined to other proteins such as this blue protein kindness over here toe help activate it so that it can actually perform its function of phosphor, elated other targets and helping toe lead to the cell response. And so this year really concludes our introduction to calcium and cow module in and as we move forward in our course will be able to apply some of the concepts that we've learned here in some practice problems. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

