PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC

in this video, we're going to talk mawr. Details about the inactivation or the termination of the fossa innocent eyed GPC are signaling pathway. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the GPS activity in the G protein Alfa sub unit will actually participate in the inactivation or the termination of the GPC are signaling pathway to help reset the pathway. However, in addition to the GPS activity of the G protein Alpha's up unit, there are also three other events that take place that also helped to inactivate or terminate the fossa. Innocent I GPC are signaling pathway. And so we've got these three other events number down below in our text. And so the first event is that I p three signaling effect can be turned off by decreasing the concentration of I P three uh in the cell. And the cell can decrease the concentration of i P three by using the enzyme called a NASA tall polly phosphate. Five phosphate tastes and so this enzyme and not settle Polly phosphate five Phosphate tastes is indeed a phosphate taste enzyme, as indicated by its name and recall that phosphate taste is remove phosphate groups from their substrates. And so and also tall Polly phosphate five Phosphate taste will remove a phosphate group from its substrate i p three. And so it will convert I P three into I. P two and I. P two does not release calcium from the end of plasma. Ridiculous. Um, like what I p three does. And so when Anna's it'll polly phosphate five foster taste convert i p three in tow I p two. It's actually helping to terminate these signals or inactivate the signal. Now the second event is going to be that p k CS or protein kindness es activity is going to be reversed by searing three and 19 phosphate cases as well, and so you can see that these foster taste is air going to play a big role in the inactivation or the termination of the signal. And again, phosphate cases are all about removing phosphate groups from their substrates. Now, the third event that helps to inactivate or terminate the signal is going to be that the cytoplasmic calcium concentrations, which were once increased, are now going to be decreased once again, back to its original state by the enzyme Sarko Plasmid Endo plasma, ridiculous calcium and 80 p s or the circa pump. What you might recall from our previous lesson videos is a P type 80 p. A s. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that we have the numbers one, 22 and three here that correspond with our image up above. And so, of course, you can see that here we have the Alfa sub unit of the G protein dissociating and activating the effect er enzyme protein like Pacey, which is going to again cleave its substrate pit two and two D A. G and I p three and I p three goes on to open up calcium channels in the end of plasma particular membrane to increase the calcium concentration in the cytoplasm. And, of course, that's going to lead Thio calcium binding Cal module in and activating protein kindnesses that lead to the cell response and then D A G, or dice of glycerol in the plasma membrane will laterally diffuse to activate protein. Kinda see along with the release, calcium and protein kinda see will act as a kindness to foster for late its targets again leading to the cell response. And so in this video again, we're focusing on the inactivation or the termination of that signal that leads to the cell response. And so the first event that we had talked about was the ability for an OSCE. It'll polly phosphate five phosphate tastes to essentially remove a phosphate group from I P three and convert I p three into I P two and I P two does not open up the calcium channel in the er membrane, and so this will help to terminate the signal and make sure that their cell responses not generated. The second event that we talked about was the addition or the activity of searing three inning phosphate aces, which will essentially re, um, remove or reverse the activity of the kindnesses that we have here. And then the third event that that is going to help terminate the signal is the circa pump what you can see down below right here. And that's helping to remove calcium from the cytoplasm and bring it right back into the end of plasma. Ridiculous, um, where it originally started. And so these three events, along with this event that you see here, which is the GTP hydraulics ISS of the Alfa C of sub unit are going to lead to the inactivation or the termination off this phosphor on assisted signaling pathway. And so this year concludes our lesson on the inactivation or termination of phosphate tenacity. GPC are signaling, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts