Inhibition Constant Example 1

all right, so here we have a two part example problem broken up into part A and part B. And so the example problem. In part, A. Says to consider the data in the chart down below over here, and it asks which enzyme has the strongest binding affinity for its substrate? And, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that when it comes to the binding affinity that enzyme has for its substrate, that's going to be indicated by them. Achilles constant K M. And of course, the K M has an inverse relationship with the binding affinity. And so the smaller the value of the K m, the stronger the binding affinity. And so we want to look for the smallest K M. And the smallest K M of the three is going to be this one here 0.15 which corresponds with enzyme see. And so because Enzyme C has the smallest value for its McHale is constant. K M. Therefore, it has the strongest binding affinity, and so for part a up above, we can indicate that it's enzyme see, that has the strongest binding affinity and indicate that See, here is correct for part A. Now moving on to Part B. It's asking which enzyme has the strongest binding affinity not for its substrate but for its inhibitor. And of course, we know from our last lesson video that when it comes to the binding affinity that enzyme has for its inhibitor, that's gonna be indicated by the inhibition constant K I. And again, the K I has an inverse relationship to the binding affinity, just like the K M does. And so the smaller the value of the inhibition constant k I the greater or the stronger, the binding affinity. And so we wanna look for the smallest K I value and the smallest K I value is actually this value right here, 7.2 times 10 to the negative six. The greater the negative exponents here, the smaller the number is, and so enzyme A has the smallest value for the innovation constant K I, which therefore means that enzyme A has the strongest binding affinity for its inhibitor. And so, for Part B, we can indicate that it's enzyme a that has the strongest binding affinity for its inhibitor. And so this here concludes our example problem and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video, so I will see you guys there.

