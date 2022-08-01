So in our previous lesson videos, we cover the inhibition constant of the free enzyme. But in this lesson video, we're going to cover the inhibition constant of the enzyme substrate complex. And so the inhibition constant of the enzyme substrate complex is denoted by the variable K prime I where the prime is this little apostrophe that we see right here. And really it's this prime or this apostrophe that distinguishes the two inhibition constants. And so the inhibition constant of the enzyme substrate complex K prime I is the dissociation constant for the enzyme substrate inhibitor complex or the E s I complex. Now the k prime. I is really the same exact thing as K I. The Onley riel difference is that k prime I measures the enzyme substrate complex affinity instead of just the free enzyme affinity for the inhibitor. And of course, this is going to form the E s I complex instead of just the e i complex. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice that k prime I, which is again the inhibition constant of the enzyme substrate complex, is denote it by this ratio of the e s I dissociation over the e s I association. And of course, the rate constant for the dissociation is just k minus s. I just like what we see over here and then the s association rate constant is gonna be K s. I just like what we see over here. And so notice that over here in our image that when the inhibitor interacts with the enzyme substrate complex, it forms the S. I. And when the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme in any way, the reaction is not going to be able to proceed. And, of course, as we already said, the rial difference between K. I and K Prime I is that k prime. I measures three es complex affinity instead of just the the free ends. I'm affinity. And so really, all we need to do for this ratio right years substitute the free ends. I'm with the enzyme substrate complex. And so what we end up getting is the concentration of enzyme substrate, complex times the concentration of free inhibitor, uh, over the concentration of the enzyme substrate inhibitor complex or the complex. And so it's these two ratios here that really define uh, k prime I and again K Prime. I is just a measure of the affinity that the enzyme substrate complex has for the inhibitor and three k prime. I is very, very comparable to the K I, which we know is very, very comparable to the McHale is constant. K m. And so moving forward in our course will be able to apply these concepts more and more. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

