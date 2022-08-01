all right, so in this video, we're going to define the inhibition constant. But it's important to know that because inhibitors combined to either the free enzyme E and or the enzyme substrate complex E. S, there's actually a separate inhibition constant for the free enzyme E and for the enzyme substrate complex. And so, in this lesson video, we're on Lee going to focus on the inhibition constant for the free enzyme E. But then later, in a separate video, we'll talk about the inhibition constant for the enzyme substrate complex. And so now that we know that there's a separate inhibition constant for the free enzyme and the enzyme substrate complex, let's continue forward with the inhibition constant for the free enzyme. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that steady state conditions is referring to the set of conditions where the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex remains exactly the same during an enzyme catalyzed reactions. But it turns out that steady state conditions does not Onley apply to the enzyme substrate complex. It also applies to the enzyme inhibitor complexes, including the EI and the E S I complexes. But again here we're on Lee gonna focus on the free enzyme and e complex. And so what this means is that the steady state conditions apply to the EI complex means that the rate of formation of the EI complex is gonna be exactly equal to the rate of the breakdown of the eye complex. And so, in our previous lesson videos just like how we were able to derive the McHale is constant. K m. Under these steady state conditions were also able to derive these inhibition constant K I from these same exact steady state conditions. And so the inhibition constant k I is just the dissociation constant for the free enzyme inhibitor complex or the E I complex. And as we'll see as we move forward in this video, the inhibition constant K I is really parallel to the Michaelis constant K m. And they are very, very similar to one another and so similar to how the Michaelis constant K M is equal to a substrate concentration. And we know from our previous lesson videos that the K M is equal to the exact substrate concentration that allows for the initial reaction Velocity V not to equal half of the V Max. The the Inhibition Constant K I is also equal to a concentration, but it's not the substrate concentration. It's actually the inhibitor concentration, and it's the exact inhibitor concentration that allows for half of the maximum inhibition and also similar to how the McHale is constant. K M is a measure and a representation of the enzyme substrate binding affinity, the inhibition constant K I is also a measure and a representation of the enzyme inhibitor binding affinity. And just like the Michaelis constant, K M has an inverse relationship with the binding affinity, the inhibition constant K. I also has an inverse relationship with the binding affinity. And so what this means is that the smaller the value of the inhibition constant k I the stronger or the greater the binding affinity and enzyme will have for that particular inhibitor. And so you can really see here how the inhibition constant K I has a lot of similarities to the McKeel is constant, K m. And really, as we'll see moving forward in our course, it's really just swapping out the substrate with the inhibitor. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice up above here. What we have is the same enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen so many times before in our previous lesson videos and again, over here on the right, what we have is just some review from our previous lesson videos. And we know that the McHale is constant. K m is equal to the ratio of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation over the enzyme substrate complex association. And so we know that the Michaelis constant K M is defined as these two ratios that we see over here from our previous lesson videos. And so really, in this video, what we're learning that's new is the inhibition constant K I, which we know is very, very similar and comparable to the K. And and so notice that the inhibition constant K I is also equal to the dissociation over the association. But instead of the enzyme substrate complex instead of the E s, it is the enzyme inhibitor complex or the e I. And so we already know from our last lesson video that the rate constant for the E I dissociation is just going to be K minus e i. And that's exactly what we see over here as well. So you can see over here on the left hand side, what we have is the free enzyme and, uh, the inhibitor interacting with the free enzyme. And of course, this association here is going to occur via the K E I rate constant and that forms the E I complex. And then, of course, once the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme, no reaction is capable of taking place. And so, uh, we know that the association is just going to be k e I. And so we can put that down below here. Okay, e i And then, of course, we know that, really. But when it comes to comparing the k m and the K I, all we really need to do is substitute the, uh, substrate that we see here with the inhibitor. And so that's exactly what we're gonna do over here as well. Just substitute the substrate with the inhibitor. And so what we get is the free enzyme concentration times, the free inhibitor concentration times, the enzyme inhibitor complex e I complex concentration. I'm sorry. Over the ei uh, concentration. And so really hear what we can take away from all of this is that the inhibition constant K I is a representation of the binding affinity that enzyme has for its inhibitor. And it's very, very, very comparable to the meticulous, constant K m except instead of E s. It is all about the e I, and so moving forward in our course, we're gonna be able to get some practice applying these concepts, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

