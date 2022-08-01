in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the chemical cleavage of bonds. So it turns out that there's actually many different chemicals that biochemist can use to cleave the bonds within proteins. And you're definitely not expected to know all of those chemicals and the bonds that they cleave. So we're only going to focus on the more common chemicals that your professors likely going toe want you guys to know. And so the first chemical that we're gonna cover is cyanogen bromide, which can be abbreviated with C N B R and cyanogen bromide cleaves, very specific peptide bonds and the specific peptide bonds that it cleaves are the peptide bonds that are on the car boxful side of Matthias Ning, amino acid residues and so down below. In our example, it's asking us where will cyanogen bromide cleave the peptide and which will notice is we have cyanogen bromide here and we know that it could be abbreviated with C and B R. And something that I came up with that helps me remember exactly where cyanogen bromide cleaves is. If we take this, be here in the abbreviation for cyanogen bromide and we rotate it degrees counterclockwise, we can get this be to kind of look like an M. And so when we do that, it's literally telling us where cyanogen bromide cleaves it. Cleese next to Matthiasson ing residues. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember where cyanogen bromide cleaves and so notice over here on the left, what we have is a tetra peptide or a peptide with four amino acid residues represented by these four circles. Here on the residues are Alan Matheny insisting and history in. And of course, it has an end terminal end with a free amino group. And it has a C terminal end on the opposite end with a free car boxing group and notice up above. What we have is the cyanogen bromide structure, where we have a carbon triple bonded to a nitrogen and that carbon is bonded to a bro mean And so this is cyanogen bromide. And again it's asking where cyanogen bromide going to cleave the peptide. Now, we know by rotating this, uh, be here in this abbreviation that it cleans next to meth I ning residues. And so we've got to my thinning. We've got two peptide bonds around them, a thinning residue. We've got this peptide bond here and this peptide bond over here now, because cyanogen bromide starts with the letter C here. That helps me remember that it cleaves closest to the C terminal end. And so, essentially, it's gonna cleave the peptide bond that's closest to the C terminal end, which is going to be this peptide bond right here. And so what we can do is we can draw a little zigzag line through here to represent this is the peptide bond being cleaved and weaken right, cleaved underneath of it. And so, essentially, cyanogen bromide is going to split our peptide in half so that we have an al Ani Matthiasson in fragment on one side and assisting history and fragment on the other side. And so we'll be able to get some more practice with the chemical cleavage of bonds using cyanogen bromide in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

