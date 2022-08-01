Chemical Cleavage of Bonds

so the next chemical that we're going to talk about that, cleaves. The chemical bonds within proteins is the chemical agent. Hydrazine and hydrazine is used to initiate a process called Hydro's analysis. And hydrogen analysis is used to identify the C terminal amino acid residue of a peptide. And so the way that it works is that when a peptide is treated with hydrazine, it actually forms amino Aysal hydra sides with every single amino acid residue, except for the C terminal amino acid residue. So the C terminal amino acid residue is the Onley amino acid residue that will not form an amino Aysal hydroxide. And so what that means is that the C terminal amino acid residue is going to be chemically different than all of the other amino acid residues after treatment with hydrazine. And so what that means is that this free C terminal amino acid residue can be pretty easily distinguished from all of the other residues, since it's chemically different and it can be pretty easily identified. And that's exactly why we use hydrazine and Hydro's analysis in the first place is to identify the C terminal amino acid residue. So let's take a look at our example of hydrogen analysis down below and which will notices. We're starting here with a tetra peptide or ah, peptide with four amino acid residues in it. And we can quickly tell that it's a tetra peptide just by looking at the number of our groups that it has so notice that it has Ah, 1234 different our groups. And of course which will notice is that this end over here on the left is the end terminal end because it has a free amino group. And this end over here on the right is the C terminal and because it has a free car box, Late group. And so, if we take our tetra peptide here and we treat it with hydrazine, so notice Here we have the chemical structure of hydrazine being shown. Essentially, hydrazine is going to react with our peptide in a way that every single residue is going to essentially form and amino Essel hydroxide, except for the C terminal residue. So notice that the C terminal residue over here is the Onley residue that does not form an amino Aysal hydro side, and so literally you could see that there's this chemical group that's attached to the amino end of all of the residues that makes it an amino, Aysal hydro side. But the C terminal residue does not have that same group. It actually has its normal car Boxley Group. And so that is what distinguishes the C terminal amino acid residue from all of the other amino acid residues and the peptide. And since they're so chemically different, that allows us to easily identify and distinguish the C terminal amino acid residue. So one way that helps me remember how hydrazine and hydrogen analysis works is that I associate that the fact that Z is the last letter of the alphabet and that hydrazine has a Z in it. And it's one of the Onley chemicals that has a Z in it that we're going to talk about. And so hydrazine is used to identify the last residue of a peptide or the C terminal residue of a peptide. And so if you can make that association, then you'll be able to remember how hydrazine and hydrogen analysis is used to identify C terminal amino acid residues. And so this concludes our lesson on hydrogen analysis, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

