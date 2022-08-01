Chemical Cleavage of Bonds

So the next set of chemicals that we're going to talk about that air used to cleave specific bonds within proteins are bottom or Capito ethanol and I Oto acetate, which are used in conjunction with one another or at the same time as each other, now recall from our previous lesson videos that bottom or capital ethanol is specifically used to cleave die sulfide bonds. So let's take a look at our example down below to refresh our memories on how bottom or capital ethanol cleaves die sulfide bonds And so notice on the far left here, what we have is a single Sistine Residue and assist in residue is just when we have to sixteens that are co violently connected via a die sulfide bond, which is shown in red right here. And so we know that with the addition of Beta Moore Capito ethanol, whose structure is shown right here that the addition of Baltimore Capito ethanol will reduce the dye sulfide bond that's here and break or cleave that die sulfide bond that's linking the two sixteens. And so that results in two separate Sistine molecules where we have one Sistine molecule over here and a separate Sistine molecule over here, and they are not co violently linked via a die sulfide bond, since bottom or captain ethanol broke that die sulfide bond. However, under the appropriate conditions, these two Sistine molecules can actually reform that die sulfide bond and form the Sistine again. And so, essentially, that's what this blue arrow is all about. And so a Z you could see through the removal bottom or capital ethanol and under oxidizing conditions, we can oxidize these two Sistine to reform the dye sulfide bond. Now it turns out that we actually want to get rid of die sulfide bonds when we're looking to sequence of protein. And the reason for that is because die sulfide bonds actually interfere with the sequencing procedure. And so because they sulfide bonds interfere with the sequencing procedure, it's important that we actually break the dye sulfide bonds prior to Edmund Degradation, sequencing and recall that we mentioned Edmund Degradation sequencing when we did the overview of direct protein sequencing in our previous lesson videos when we covered the map for these next couple of lesson videos. And so we'll cover Edmund degradation, sequencing and a lot more detail and another video later in our course. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that di sulfide bonds interfere with the sequencing procedure, and we have toe have away toe break the dye sulfide bonds so that they do not interfere. And so what that means is that using bottom or capital ethanol alone is, uh may not be sufficient to permanently break the dye sulfides because there is the possibility for them to reform the dye sulfide bond. And so that's exactly where I Oto acetate comes into play. So when we use body armor, capito ethanol in conjunction with iota acetate that actually permanently breaks the dice sulfide bonds of Sistine Residues. And so the way that it works is that iota acetate will actually car Boxley methyl eight Sistine Soft hydro groups and the car boxing methylation actually prevents the re formation of the dice sulfide bonds. So let's take a look at our example down below to clear that up. So again, once we treat our die sulfide bond with bottom or capito ethanol, it will reduce those that die sulfide bond to produce to Sistine molecules that are shown here and so these Sistine molecules to prevent the re formation of the diesel five bond, we add i Oto acetate. And so you can see here that iota acetate structure is provided down below and iota acetate will will react with each of these soft hydro groups that are shown. And it will car boxy, methylated, those soft hydro groups. So notice that we have a car boxy, methylated Sistine right here and another car boxy, methylated Sistine over here. And so you can see these car box car boxy methylated sixteen's are not able to reform this die sulfide bond that's present on the far left. So you can see we have a one way arrow going from the Sistine to the car boxy, methylated sixteens. And so this allows us to prevent the re formation of the dice sulfides. And it allows us to proceed with Edmund degradation sequencing without any interference from die sulfide bonds. And so this year concludes our lesson on bottom or capital ethanol and iota acetate, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

