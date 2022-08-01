Chemical Cleavage of Bonds

Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to do a quick recap on the chemical agents that we covered in our most recent lesson videos. And so none of the information in this video is new information. It's all review from our older videos. And really, this entire section is just here to help refresh your guys memories and to give you a place to consolidate all of the information that you've learned. And so what we're gonna do is fill in the blanks in the chart below to recap the effects that these chemicals have on proteins. And so in the left hand column in our chart below what we have is the chemical agent and then in the right hand column. What we have is the result that the chemical agent has on the protein and notice that our chemical agents here are Our our chart is actually color coded. And so the first chemical that we have is one floor 024 die nitrobenzene, which is also abbreviated as f d n B and known as singers re agent. And so the reason that Sanders re agent or F d N B here is, uh, color coded with blue is because it's the Onley re agent in this list that actually doesn't cleave any chemical bond of a protein. And so we know that f D N B essentially, what it does is it reacts to covertly label the free and terminal amino acid residues of all poly peptide chains. And so F D N B alone doesn't actually cleave any bonds. It just co violently labels and terminal amino acid residues. But we know from our previous lesson videos that when we use F d N B, along with six Mohler hydrochloric acid, that allows us to reveal two different things from different about our proteins. The first is it reveals the end terminal residues so we can write in terminal residues. And the second thing that it reveals is the number of sub units. And so remember that none of this information here is new information. All of it is review. And this area here is for you guys to refresh your memories and take notes and consolidate the information. And so the next chemical that we have is six Mohler hydrochloric acid or six Mohler hcl, and we know that this is used to induce a complete amino acid. Hydraulics is to cleave all of the peptide bonds found in a protein and to release all of the amino acid residues as free amino acids. And we know that if we follow up the use of six Miller hydrochloric acid with techniques such as H, P, L. C or mass spectrometry that were actually able to reveal the amino acid composition. All right, so our next chemical that we have is cyanogen bromide. And we know that cyanogen bromide can be abbreviated with CNB are. And we know that by taking this b and rotating it 90 degrees counterclockwise that it tells us literally where it cleaves. So cyanogen bromide cleaves next to meth I ning residues. And so what we'll see here is that it cleaves the peptide bonds on the C terminal side. And we noticed the C terminal side because cyanogen bromide starts with the letter c here. So that helps remind us that it cleans the C terminal side of meth I ning residues. And, uh, the next chemical that we have is hydrazine and hydrazine structure is shown right here and h two n. H two and we know that hydrazine because it has the Z in it and Z is the last letter of the alphabet. Hydrazine is used to initiate hydrogen analysis and identify the last residue of a protein, and so it identifies the C terminal amino acid residue of a protein. Now, the last but not least, what we have is Beta Moore Capito ethanol and I Odo Acetate. And this one's kind of easy because we've already covered bottom or capito ethanol plenty of times in our previous lesson videos. And we know that it's used specifically to cleave die sulfide bonds to cleave or break di sulfide bonds. And so the iota acetate here is really just used to car boxy methyl it, the soft hydro groups to prevent the re formation of the dice sulfide bonds. So essentially bottom or captive ethanol and iota acetate permanently breaks the dice sulfide bonds, and we know that the dye sulfide bonds interfere with sequencing and that we're gonna need thio break any dye sulfide bonds before we move forward with the Edmund degradation sequencing. And so this here is our quick recap of the chemicals, and we'll be able to get some more practice in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts