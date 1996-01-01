Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling

So as you guys have probably noticed from our last lesson video when it comes to phosphor on a CTG PCR signaling there's quite a lot for you guys to remember. And so in this video, we're going to talk about how to remember the most important components and the most important event in the correct order for phosphate and Assata. GPC are signaling and notice down below. We're showing you a little image of fossil in a city. GPC are signaling with the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so, of course, we know that all GPC are signaling pathways are going to start with a ligand binding to a G p C. Are more specifically, the Alfa agin ergic GPC are in the phase velocity. GPC are signaling pathway that's going to cause a confirmation. I'll shift in the GPC are that ultimately activates the G protein and by activating the G protein, what we mean is that it allows for the G protein to exchange its G d p, the low energy inactive form with G T p, the high energy active form, then the G protein Alfa sub unit is going to be able to disassociate from the Beta gamma sub units and make its way towards the effect er enzyme, which in the PSP pathway is Foss follow like pay C or P L C. Then PLC is able to act on its substrate, which is pip to, and it can hide, relies or cleave pip two into two secondary messengers. I p three and D A G I p three will diffuse through the cytoplasm towards calcium ion channels in the end of plasma particular membrane, and it will bind and open those calcium channel so that calcium is released into the cytoplasm, increasing the concentration of calcium and the cytoplasm. And then that release calcium is able to activate Cal module, in which we have abbreviated here s C A M. And then, of course, the activated Cal module in will activate other protein kindnesses, which will ultimately lead to the cell response. Now, in terms of D A G, this is going to remain embedded in the membrane, and it's going to defuse towards the um, this other enzyme called protein kinase C or P K. C. And it will activate protein kinase C along with calcium that's released from the end of plasma ridicule. Um, and protein kinase C is a kindness that's able to phosphor late other targets, which also helps lead to the cell response. And so this is quite a lot to be able to remember. But really everything that you the most important features and components and stuff that you need to know is all embedded right here and so down below. What we have is a really interesting and unique story that we've come up with here, a clutch prep toe. Help you guys remember not all of the details, but again just the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so the plot of this story is that the cell wants to save the day, and saving the day represents the cell response. And you can see the cell responses right here in our pathway. And so the cell wants to save the day from this evil villain named Pip the Troll and his two weapons. And so Pip and his two weapons represents pip to from our pathway up above. And so what you'll notice is down below. We are numbering the steps from our story and the numbers that you see here in the steps of our story correspond with numbers from our last lesson video for the steps of the PSP pathway and down below. We have this really interesting image where again we're symbolizing the hetero try Mary G Protein as the Hulk and his two brothers And then over here, what we have is Pip the Troll, which is an actual marvel villain. If you Google pip the troll, you'll see that I did not make up this villain. And so Pip the troll over here actually has two weapons. As we already indicated. He's got this dagger and then he's also got these three ice picks that emerged here together. And so, in the very first step of our story, of course, we know that GPC our past pathways start with the ligand binding. And so in our story, the ligand binding is going to be ah, lightning strike, providing a warning of danger. And so if you take a look down below, notice that we have this lightning strike here which is really again providing a warning of danger and a warning that this evil villain pit to is actually around, causing havoc. And so again, the lightning strike here represents the ligand binding to the GPC are. And then, of course, we know that the G p. C R will undergo a confirmation, will shift and ultimately activate the hetero try Merrick G protein by causing it to essentially exchange it's g g d. P with GTP. And so in step number two, what we have is the GTP exchange and so are Alfa Male, which is again clearly going to be the hawk down here. The hawk is going to be the Alfa Male because notice the Beta and Gamma brothers are definitely not gonna be Alfa males. And so the Hulk Alfa male here again, he's going to decide to take charge. And which will notice is that the Alfa Male? He detects the danger and he sees Pip to over here from a distance. But he also sees that he has thes two weapons. And so the Hulk is not stupid. And he's like, You know what? This is a little bit too dangerous for me to do on my own, So he's like, I gotta go sound the alarms and get the police involved. And so what you'll notice is that step number two is that the Alfa male, which is again the G protein alphas of unit, is going to exchange the batteries of the siren. So he exchanges the empty siren battery with the full siren battery in order to alert the police. And so this represents the GTP exchange. So down below in our image, noticed that the siren battery over here is empty. So we have this empty battery which represents G, d. P. And, of course, the Hulk. Here, the Alfa Male is going to swap out the battery over here with a full battery so that the alarm can actually go off and sound the police. And so moving on to step three of our story noticed that the Alfa male actually leaves. He dissociates from the Beta gamma sub units and he leaves with that sounded alarm again to alert the police. And you can see here that he alarms the police and the police actually represents Foss Photo light pay c p l C. As you can see here the PLC and fossil like Pacey. And so this alarming of the police represents again the dissociation of the G protein Alfa sub unit and so down below noticed that the police has been alarmed in our step number four here and so down on step number five. What we have is now that the police have been alarmed of Pips presence and his two weapons. The police decided to shoot the most dangerous part of pit, which is his two weapons. They shoot pips to weapons and when they shoot pips to weapons or pit too, uh, they separate them into the two secondary messengers the dagger or the D A G and the three ice picks or I p three and so D A G in the dagger represents diacetyl glycerol, and the three ice picks represents I p three production. So down below, what you'll notice is in our step number five. The police is actually shooting the two weapons here and again separating the two weapons into their two components the three ice picks down below that emerged together and the dagger that we see over here. And so notice that end step number six, which is right here, uh, that the three ice picks are going to drop to release Captain America Toe Help Save the day And Captain America actually represents calcium release and Cal module in activation again. And that's going to lead to the cell response. The saving the day again is going to represent the cell response. And so notice down below that the ice the three ice picks ice pick three are going to drop Thio, the calcium channel here to release Captain America and Captain America here again represents calcium release and Cal module in activation, which leads to the cell response. And then, of course, in step number seven up above. Which will notice is that when the police shoot that those two weapons, the dagger part flips towards a packed crowd of Spectators that air watching this whole thing take place and the packed crowd of Spectators represents P K. C. And so the packed crowd of Spectators or P k c catch that dagger and help save the day. And so this represents P K C activation and again the cell response. And so in step number seven, notice that we have this packed crowd of Spectators that we're watching this whole thing go down watching the police shoot pips, weapons. And, of course, that dagger part flips through the membrane. Over here, the packed crowd catches it, and together this helps save the day and generate the cell response. And so really here. This is not a perfect full proof story. However, If you're able to get this story down pack, then you'll be able to again put all of these important components and events into the correct order, and you'll be able to get the fossa in a city. GPC are signaling pathway down, No problem. And so you just need to run through this story just a couple of times and you guys will be good. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

