Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to place the following steps of the PSP signaling pathway down below right here in the correct order from step one to step seven. And so, of course, what we need to recall is that the PSP pathway or the Foss PFOA nossa tied signaling pathway is a GPC are signaling pathway. And of course, GPC are signaling pathways. Begin with the ligand. Binding to the GPC are itself and so we can go ahead and put this as our step number one. And of course, we know that the lie again binding to the GPC are is going to cause a confirmation Will shift in the g p c r and the confirmation I'll shift in the GPC our ends up causing a confirmation I'll shift of the G protein, allowing it to exchange its GDP for GTP more specifically the Alfa sub unit of the G protein And so this will be our step number two And then, of course, at that point, once the G protein is activated, the Alfa sub unit of the G protein is going to disassociate from the beta gamma sub units of the G protein. And so this will be step number three. And then, of course, we know that the Alfa sub unit of the G protein that has dissociated is going to defuse towards an effect er, enzyme more specifically, phosphor, a light pay see. And it's going to activate fossil like Pacey. And so that is going to be step number four. And then, of course, we know that the substrate of fossil like Pacey is, uh, pip to. And so what will happen next is that fossil like Pacey is going to hide, relies its substrate pip to and convert it into the two secondary messengers I, p three and D A g dag. So this will be our step number five here. And then, of course, at that point, we know that we need to follow I p three and D A g separately. Since I p three is gonna be cida Solich and diffuse into the side of Saul, whereas D A G is going to remain membrane bound and can Onley diffuse laterally within the membrane. And so if we follow I p three, then the next step is that I p three is going to diffuse through the cytoplasm to the end of plasma ridiculous membrane and bind to calcium channels where it can induce the release of calcium into the cytoplasm, increasing the cytoplasmic calcium concentration. So this will be step number six here. And then, of course, last but not least, our step number seven will be right here. And that is that the diocese glycerol or D a g here, along with the calcium ions that were released, are going to activate protein kind A, C or P K c. And again, this will be step number seven. And so these are really the answers to this practice problem, and that concludes this practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

