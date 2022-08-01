Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling

in this video, we're going to introduce the steps in Foss Vagina Ctg PCR signaling. Now it turns out that there are actually many different variations of fossil and NASA tied signaling pathways or PSP pathways. However, all of these different variations can be condensed into eight general steps that we have listed and number down below and our image. So you can see the first three steps are right here, then steps four through seven are right here and yellow and step number eight is way down below this large image right over here. And so what's important to note is that some of these steps are associated with a gray color like what you see here. And these steps are very, very similar toe what we've seen before and the A dental it cyclist GPC our signal transaction pathway and then notice that other steps are numbered with these yellow numbers. And that's because these steps are really, really specific and pretty much brand new and the PSP pathway. And so we've color coordinated it like this to help you guys organize the information a little bit better. And so taking a look at this first set of three steps right here, which again are color coded in gray. So they're pretty much the same as before. We're labeling this as the Alfa Adrianne ergic pathway because ultimately these first three steps right here lead to the activation of the Alfa Adrianne ergic. GPC are and so and step number one, what we have is the hormone signaling lie gand again. Epinephrine or some other hormone potentially as well could bind to the GPC are more specifically in this PSP pathway again the Alfa agin ergic G PCR or receptor. And that's going to cause a confirmation. All shift and the structure of the GPC are just as we've seen before in the a dental it cyclist GPC are signaling pathway. Then in step number two again, this GPC our confirmation will shift is going to activate the g protein. And again the G protein in the PSP pathway is abbreviated as G Q and so the GPC Our confirmation will shift activates geek by again promoting the Alfa Sub unit to exchange G D. P with GTP and then in step number three again with the bound GTP. The Alfa sub unit of G Q is going to disassociate from the Beta gamma sub units on diffused towards a nearby affect, er, enzyme. And, of course, the effect er enzyme is going to be different in the PSP pathway. It will not be a dental, it cycles. Instead, it will be phosphor like Pacey, as we'll see here very shortly. But let's take a look down below at our image just to take a look at the first three steps, which again is pretty much review from our previous lesson videos. And so notice that steps one, two and three are labeled right here with these gray numbers that we see. And so again, and step number one, the hormone signaling like an epinephrine will bind to the GPC are more specifically, the Alfa agin ergic GPC are causing a confirmation. I'll shift in that G p c. R. And that confirmation I'll shift is going to activate the hetero try Merrick G protein that we have down here essentially promoting it to exchange its GTP, um, and use the GDP to replace the G. D. P. And so the Alfa sub unit with the bound GTP of G Q is going to disassociate towards, uh, the affect er, enzyme here, and really, this leads us to our first relatively new step here in step number four. So if we go back up to our text, we can see that this is really the beginning of the PSP pathway, the fossil unassisted signaling pathway. And so, in step number four, the activated GTP bound Alfa sub unit of G Q not only is going to disassociate towards the effect er, enzyme, but it's also going to bind and activate that affect, er, enzyme as well. And again, the effect er enzyme in the PSP pathway is not a dental it cycles. Instead, it's going to be phosphor, a light pace, see or PLC for short. And so, if we take a look at our image down below right here in step number four, notice that the Alfa sub unit of the G protein G Q. With the bound GTP, is going to activate the effect er enzyme right here, which again is going to be pro fossil like PC PLC. And that leads us really to step number five, which we can see down below right here. So if we go up to our text notice that end step number five The Activated PLC is going to hide, relies its substrate and its substrate is going to be phosphate title Enos it'll four or five This phosphate which we know is going to be pip to and so pip to when it is hydrolyzed it's going to generate to secondary messengers. And so essentially, what we're saying is that this active PLC, it's going to cleave pip to, uh, to generate two additional secondary or to secondary messengers. And those two secondary messengers are going to be I, p three and D A. G or DAG. And so, if we take a look down below at our step number five, which is right here, which will notice is that the Active PLC is right here in the membrane and pip to is right here. And so again, PLC is going to cleave pip to or hydrolyzed pip two and essentially generate thes two secondary messengers down below. What we have is I p three, which we can label right here I p three and then up above, still embedded within the membrane. What we have is d a g day so glycerol here and so again what you will notice is that the I P three is a side of Solich molecule that can diffuse through the cytoplasm. And so it's making its way downwards into the side of Saul of the cell, whereas D. A G, on the other hand, is still embedded within the cells plasma membrane. And so it's not actually able to diffuse into the cytoplasm. It's on Lee able to defuse laterally left and right here. And so that's gonna make a big difference. And you can also see that this step number five is going to cause a split in our pathway where we're going to need to follow I p three and see what it does. But then we're also gonna need to come back and follow D A. G and see what it does in the memory. So first, we're gonna start off and step number six, as you can see here, following i p three and its diffusion into the cytoplasm. And so in step number six, what you can see is that I p three, the secondary messenger, is going to defuse further into the cytoplasm towards the end of plasma. Ridiculous. Um, in order to bind and open calcium. See a two plus transport channels that are embedded in the end, a plasmid ridiculous. And ultimately, when it opens these transport channels, it's going to allow all of the calcium that stored in the end of plasma particular, um, to be released into the cytoplasm. And so this is going to cause a drastic increase inside a solid calcium concentration. And then, ultimately, the increased calcium in the cytoplasm is going to be used to activate another protein that's known as Cal Module in abbreviated as C A. M like so. And we'll talk a lot more about Cal module in later in our course. But for now, bear with me here, and so the calcium will activate Cal module in. And then the calcium Cal module in Complex is going to move on to activate other side of Solich proteins and that ultimately site a solid protein, kindnesses or enzymes that fox for late things. And ultimately this is going to lead to the cell response. And so if we take a look down below at our step number six, notice that I p three is right here and again in step number six. It's going to diffuse and bind to a calcium ion transport channel in the end of plasmid particular membrane. So this memory that you see down below right here is the e r. Membrane. And so it has this calcium channel inside of it, and I P three is binding to an opening this calcium channel so that all of the calcium that's packed inside of the end of plasma ridiculous um, can actually be released into the cytoplasm. And so the calcium concentration in the cytoplasm, as we indicated up above right here, is going to increase. There's going to be an increase inside a solid calcium concentration. And then this calcium that is released into the cytoplasm will be able to activate the Cal module in, and the calcium Cal module and complex will be able to activate other protein kindnesses and these protein kindnesses ultimately lead helped lead to the cell response. And again, that's exactly what we described up above in our text. So now that we followed I p three all the way through to this cell response, we need to go back and check out what d a G is doing here in the membrane and that is really what Step number seven it's all about. So if we go back up to our text and step number seven, notice that in step seven D a g d isil glycerol is going to diffuse in the membrane and along with that released calcium from Step number six, it's going to activate a membrane bound protein kind A, C or P K C for short. And so, if we take a look down below right here at our step number seven in our image, notice that D A G again is membrane bound so it can Onley diffuse in the membrane laterally. And so we have lateral diffusion here where D A G could defuse towards this other enzyme over here, called P k C protein kind E C and protein kinase C is another kind knees that can go onto Fox for early its targets and helped lead to the cell response and notice that the calcium that was also released by Step Number six can also be used here to help activate the P K C along with D A. G. And together they help activate P K C. To generate the cell response And so this leads us to step number eight, which is way down below right here and notice. Step Number eight is color coded in gray, so it's very similar to a previous step from the A dental It Cyclist G PCR pathway and in step number eight. What's important to know is that the G protein Alfa sub unit of Geek Again is going to have GTP ace activity. So it's going to slowly inactivate itself along with the effect er enzyme PLC again by hide relies ing, it's GTP, the high energy active form into the low energy inactive form G. D. P. And so this will allow the Alfa Sub unit to reassemble its original inactive form with the Beta gamma sub units and then the like and can disassociate from the GPC are to reset the pathway. And so, if we take a look at our image up above, notice that step number eight we actually have down below in this tiny little side image. And so what you'll notice is that the GTP hydraulics ISS function of the G protein Alfa sub unit is going to come into play, and so it's going to cleave GTP, the high energy active form into the low energy inactive G D P form. And then the Alfa sub unit will be allowed again to reassemble its original confirmation with the Beta Gamma sub units. And then, of course, the lie again epinephrine can disassociate from the GPC are to help reset this entire pathway. And really, this is it. These are the eight steps to the PSP pathway. And after you guys get some practice going through these steps, it'll come a little bit more naturally. But there is quite a lot here for you guys to remember. So in our next video, we're going to be able to talk about a memory tour in a story that you can use toe help. You guys effectively remember the most important components and events in the correct order. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts