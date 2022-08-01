Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling

in this video, we're going to introduce the three Fosca anesthetized secondary messengers. And so the PSP pathway or the phosphate and NASA tied signaling pathway, generally involves the production of three secondary messengers that we have numbered down below right here. And so the very first secondary messenger is a NASA tal 145 triphosphate or I P three for short. And so the I is going to be for the I in a non settle, the P will be for the P and phosphate. And of course, the three here will be for the three phosphate groups that are in positions of 14 and five. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you the structure of a NASA tall 145 triphosphate right here. And so if we were to number these carbons, this would be carbon 123 This is carbon four, and this is carbon five. And so notice that it is indeed carbon one carbon four and carbon five that have these phosphate groups on them. And that's why it's 145 triphosphate, or again, I p three for short now moving forward in our course, we're going to show I p three in this format that you see over here so important to start to recognize how will be showing this particular secondary messenger i p three moving forward in our course. Now, the second type of secondary messenger that is going to be produced is one to die Aysal, glycerol or D A G for short coming from the dye Aysal glycerol. And so, if we take a look at this structure down below right here, what you'll notice is that this is actually a glittery all attached to to fatty acids. And so notice that the glycerol is this, uh, structure right here and the two fatty acid chains would be These are groups that are essentially Esther linked right here. And so we're going to represent our diocese glycerol as this structure right here, moving forward in our course, this red looking structure. And so the diesel glycerol again can be commonly abbreviated as just d a g or dag. Now, the third and final secondary messenger are calcium ions or see a two plus. And so over here on the far right, We're showing you guys some calcium ions. Now, one thing to note is that this structure and this structure may already look somewhat familiar to you guys from our very last lesson video. And that's because notice that these two structures actually come from the foster title in as little 145 this phosphate or pip to that we introduced in our last lesson video. And so you could see that the Dag molecule is right here and the I P three molecule is right here. And so really, these two secondary messengers, which will see moving forward in our course, is that they're coming directly from Pip to. And so that's one thing to keep in mind as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to the three phosphate unassisted secondary messengers, and we'll be able to see the exact rolls of each of these three moving forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

