Noncompetitive Inhibition

so now that we know that non competitive enzyme inhibitors do not affect the apparent K M. But they do decrease the apparent V Max in this video, we're going to talk about how noncompetitive inhibitors affect the makayla is meant in plot and so recall from our previous lesson videos that non competitive enzyme inhibitors are really just a specific type of mixed inhibitor, which means that non competitive enzyme inhibitors will have mixed binding to the enzyme and combined either to the free enzyme or to the enzyme substrate complex, which means that the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme and the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa and Alfa Prime will measure its degree of inhibition. And so when it comes down to it, a noncompetitive inhibitor is a mixed inhibitor where the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime. And so since Alfa is equal to Alfa Prime with a noncompetitive inhibitor, as we already know from our previous lesson video, this leads to no change to the apparent K M. And so that means that the apparent km is going to be exactly equal to the K M and, of course, the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex. Alfa Prime is always going to lead to a decreased the max, a decreased apparent V max. And so here you can see that the parent V Max is defined as the V Max over Alfa Prime. And so if we take a look down below it, our image in our example notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the Mikhail's meant an equation in the presence of a noncompetitive inhibitor and notice that this Mikhail's meant an equation is exactly the same as the McHale is meant. An equation in the presence of a mixed inhibitor, which goes to show that really a noncompetitive inhibitor is a type of mixed inhibitor where the degree of inhibition on the friends I'm Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime. And so, if Alfa is exactly equal to Alfa Prime, what that means is that this ratio right here is going to cancel out and we're just going toe have the K M, which shows that the K M is not being changed and really, it's just the V Max here that's going to be decreased. And so if we take a look over here at this, Mikhail is meant in plot notice again that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type, are going to decrease the initial reaction rate or the initial reaction velocity the not. And so notice that with these two curves, this black curve here is the enzyme catalyzed reaction and the absence of inhibitor. And this blue curve right here is the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of noncompetitive inhibitor and, of course, noticed that there is this decrease in the V max. And so the v max of, um, the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of noncompetitive inhibitor is being decreased. However, notice that with a non competitive enzyme inhibitor, there is not a change to the K M. So the K M is exactly equal to the apparent K M. And so we can see that here in this McHale is meant and plot. And so this here concludes, Our lesson on how noncompetitive inhibitors affect the McHale is meant and plot, and in our next lesson. Video. We'll talk about how noncompetitive inhibitors affect the line. Weaver Burke plot. So I'll see you guys in that video.

