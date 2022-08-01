in this video, we're going to talk about our fourth type of reversible inhibition, which is noncompetitive inhibition. And so, of course, noncompetitive inhibition is going to be caused by non competitive enzyme inhibitors. And so, as you may have already assumed, non competitive enzyme inhibitors do not compete with the substrate for binding. And that's because noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors, as we've mentioned before in some of our previous lesson videos, are really just a specific type of mixed inhibitor. And mix. Inhibitors don't even mention competition whatsoever, so of course they're not going to compete. And so, because again, noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors are just a specific type of mixed inhibitor. Noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors also have mixed binding to the enzyme and bind to Alice Derek sites on either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex. And as we know from our previous lesson videos, all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type they are, are going to lower or decrease the initial reaction velocity or the V, not of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. So again, no surprise here. And so, of course, ultimately, the binding of a noncompetitive inhibitor to either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex is going to prevent the conversion of the substrate into the product. And again, we already knew this from our previous lesson videos. Because any time the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme, uh, it's going to inhibit the reaction and prevent the enzyme from catalyzing the reaction. Now one of the defining features of non competitive enzyme inhibitors is that they actually bind with the same exact binding affinity to the free enzyme and to the enzyme substrate complex, which is something different than, uh, other typical mixed inhibitors do. And so what this means is that non competitive enzyme inhibitors, um, the inhibition constant of the free enzyme K I is going to be exactly equal to the inhibition constant of the enzyme substrate complex K Prime I, which is again This is something different. That was not true with other types of mixed inhibitors in our previous lesson videos. And so if we take a look at our example down below of noncompetitive inhibition, this image should look pretty familiar to you guys because it's actually the same exact image that we used for mixed enzyme inhibitors. And so again, that's because again noncompetitive inhibitors are just a type of mixed inhibitor. And so, over here on the left hand side, we have the same exact enzyme catalyzed reaction and noticed that the non competitive enzyme inhibitor can bind to the free enzyme or to the enzyme substrate complex. And really, the main difference between, um mixed inhibitors and noncompetitive inhibitors is that mixed inhibitors bind with the same exact affinity to the free ends I'm and to the enzyme substrate complex. And so again, what this means is that the mix inhibitor will bind to the free. Uh, on the mix inhibitor will bind to the E s with the same exact affinity. And again, we'll talk more about the effects of noncompetitive inhibitors. Um, in our next lesson video, and we'll also relate it back to our pneumonic. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts