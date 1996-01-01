Noncompetitive Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about the effects that noncompetitive inhibitors have on enzymes, and so noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will actually not have an effect on the apparent K M. But they do decrease the apparent the max. And so the question is exactly how and why is it that noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors have this effect here on enzymes? And to understand that, let's take a look down below at our analogy in this image and notice that this image right here is practically exactly the same as the image that we used in mixed inhibition. And that's again because noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors really are mixed inhibitors, their type of mixed inhibitor. And so again, we're using Shaggy here to represent the non competitive enzyme inhibitor. And, of course, Shaggy is not very competitive. It also the noncompetitive inhibitor, will not compete with the substrate. And so again, because we cover this analogy before in our previous lesson, videos of mixed inhibitors. I'll save you some time. We won't go through it again. And so let's go back on up to our text and revisit exactly how and why non competitive enzyme inhibitors have these effects here and so will first visit the effect of not having any effect on the apparent K M. And of course, the K M is going to be determined by list shot liaise principle of this particular equilibrium. And so, as we've mentioned briefly before in our previous lesson videos, when the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex Alfa prime, then what? Essentially what that means is that the free enzyme here and the enzyme substrate complex here are going to be inhibited exactly the same. Which means that the concentration of free enzyme is going to be decreased exactly the same as the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. And so what this means is that the shift to the left is going to be canceled out by the shift to the right. And so because these two reactions shifts cancel each other out completely, there is actually no overall reaction shift when it comes to these noncompetitive inhibitors. And so this no, here in the noncompetitive inhibitor is quite unique when we compare the different types of reversible inhibitors that we've covered and so the no and the noncompetitive inhibitor can remind you that there is no change to the apparent K M because there is no overall reaction shift now. Now that we understand why it is that noncompetitive inhibitors do not affect the K M. Let's move on to how they decrease the apparent V Max. And of course, this is gonna have to do with the fact that there is no competition, so noncompetitive inhibitors do not compete with the substrate. And so that's why we have Shaggy here, one of our most non competitive people that we know and it does not compete. He does not compete with the substrate, and so this means that the substrate does not have an opportunity to out compete the noncompetitive inhibitor. And so, since the substrate cannot out compete, the noncompetitive inhibitor. This means that the effects of the noncompetitive inhibitors are not going to be reversed even when we increase the substrate concentrations to saturating levels. And of course, we know that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type, are going to decrease the initial reaction velocity, and so that decrease initial reaction velocity will translate to a decreased apparent V max. If the effects cannot be reversed. And so, uh, now that we know that noncompetitive inhibitors decrease the apparent V max, we also know that that translates to the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number also being decreased as well, the same as we saw with mixed inhibitors and uncompetitive inhibitors and so down below. And our image noticed that the decreased K cat is, ah result of the decreased V max. And of course, the total enzyme concentration is not being affected here. And so you might be wondering, How could you possibly memorize all of these different effects of noncompetitive inhibitors? And that's exactly why we have this box down here. And so again, when it comes to noncompetitive inhibitors, you really want to focus on this big? No here, because that reminds us that there's absolutely no change to the K M. And so you can see noncompetitive. There's no change to the K M. And again, this has to do with the fact that the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime and again, since there's no competition with non competitive enzyme inhibitors. That means that the non competitive enzyme inhibitor does not compete with the substrate. And so if the substrate is not able to compete, if the substrate can't compete, it can't keep the same V max. And, of course, if it can't keep the same V Max, that V Max is going to be decreased in the presence of an inhibitor. And so this here concludes our lesson on the noncompetitive inhibitor effects. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how noncompetitive inhibitors affect the McHale is meant in plots, so I'll see you guys there.

