Specificity Constant

all right. So here we have a table that looks a lot more complicated than what it actually is. And all it's really giving us is information on three different enzymes your ears, penicillin, eights and Kimo trips and which were already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And so notice that in this first column right here were given the catalytic constants or the K cat or the turnover number and units of inverse seconds for all of these enzymes in their substrates and noticed that the K cat or the turnover number is on Lee going to occur under saturating substrate concentrations. And ultimately, that is what makes the K cat the maximal or the max catalytic efficiency that Onley occurs under saturating substrate. Concentrations now notice looking at this value of 10,000 just to refresh our memories on what exactly that means. Ah, value of 10,000 here means that just one molecule of the enzyme, Yuri's specifically under saturating substrate, concentrations can convert 10,000 molecules of substrate into product per second, so that is incredibly fast, especially in comparison to all of these other values that we have here. So for that reason, What we can do is we can indicate the catalytic constant speed in this column by putting up arrows and read as fast and down arrows and blue as slow. And so again, 10,000 here is pretty fast, especially in comparison to these other values. So for that reason, we could go ahead and give it five up arrows right here. Now moving on to this next column right here. Notice what we have is the McHale is constant or the k M and units of molar ity for all of these substrates and so ultimately, the K M we know is just a measure of an enzymes affinity. It's binding affinity for its substrate. And so the larger the K M value is, the weaker the affinity will be. And so over here in this column, what we can do is indicate the enzyme affinity for the substrate assay again up arrows and red meaning strong and down arrows and blue meaning weak. And so notice. Looking at this value here for year years that it has a value raise, uh, to the negative to tend to the negative, too. And ultimately that makes this number here in comparison to all of these other numbers the greatest or the largest number, uh, in comparison to these other values and recall that the larger the value of the K m, the weaker the affinity will be. And so because this is the largest value, we can say that it has a week affinity, and we could give it to down arrows here. And then, of course, in this final column, what we have is the specificity constant ratio, which we introduced in our last lesson video. And so this is the ratio of the K cat over the K M. Essentially, the ratio of this column over, uh, this column right here. And so ultimately, what we're going to do is we're going to take the ratio of the arrows of this column and this column right here so that we can also get arrows over here for the specificity constant and so ultimately down arrows are going to cancel out with up arrows. And so these two down arrows will cancel out with these two up arrows and we're just left with three up arrows. And so over here, next to the specificity constant, we can put three up arrows for the enzyme. Yuris, now moving on to penicillin, is here. Notice that it's catalytic constant of 2000 is much smaller than the catalytic constant of 10,000, but still penicillin. It's with a value of 2000 Can. One molecule of the enzyme penicillin, it's under saturating substrate. Concentrations can convert 2000 molecules of substrate into product per second. So that's still pretty fast. Not quite as fast as here he is. But we can go ahead and give it three up arrows here and then taking a look at its K M. Noticed that the it's raised to 10 to the negative fifth here and in comparison toe all of these other numbers. Uh, this number right here is actually the smallest number, and the smaller the K M value is, the stronger the affinity is. And so we can say that penicillin is has the strongest affinity for its substrate. So in this column right here, we can indicate the strength of the affinity by giving it two up arrows. So ultimately and the catalytic constant, uh, in order to get the arrows for penicillin is, all we need to do is some of these arrows. So the three up arrows, plus the two up arrows give us five up arrows so we could go ahead and indicate five up arrows here and then moving on. Knows what we have is chemo trips in with ah specific set of substrates which are female Alan entire scene and trip to fan. And we already know from our previous lesson videos that comma trips and has a preference for which enzymes it recognizes for cleavage and the pneumonic that helps us memorize kinda trip sins. Uh, preference is free. Your worries like May, where we know that kinda trips and has a preference for the aromatic amino acids Final Alan entire scene and trip to fan. And it has less of a preference for the amino acids losing and Matheny. And so for the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine, entire scene and trip to fan. We could say that these are going to be mawr preferred just based off of our pneumonic. And of course, we know that Lucy and Emma thinning here are going to be less preferred just based off off of our pneumonic. And we also know that an amino acids such as lysine is not going to be recognized by comma trips. And it also this substrate here is not preferred at all. And so, working with just kinda trip sins, Uh, substrates of female island, entire scene and trip to fan. Uh, if we were to convert this 100 here into a catalytic speed, we can see that it's much less than the penicillin is. And so it definitely needs toe have less up arrows. And so we'll go ahead and give it to up arrows Here Now, looking at the K M for, uh, this group of substrates here notice that it's raised to 10 to the negative fourth here and eso are these other three K m values as well. And so even though they do varied by just a little bit because they're all to tend to the negative fourth, we'll go ahead and assume that they all pretty much have the same km value. And we'll go ahead and give them all one up arrow here for the strength of the affinity. And so ultimately, what we can get over here for this set of substrates is that we have two up arrows plus one up arrow. So that gives us three up arrows over here, and then we can move on to kinda trips and and Lucy and Emma thigh any. And so, uh, in comparison, uh, comparing the 0.63 catalytic constant to 100 it's way, way less so definitely there's, uh we can see that it's much, much slower when it is working with Lucy and and Matheny. But in comparison to listen, which is not preferred at all 0.63 is actually much greater. So for that reason, we could go ahead and give 0.63 just one up arrow here. And then, of course, 0.2 is going to be a down arrow. Very, very slow. And so, ultimately, if we sum up these arrows one up arrow here plus one up arrow here is gonna give us two up arrows here for the specificity constant. And then this one down arrow will cancel out with one up arrow and we'll end up getting zero up arrows over here. So we'll just put a zero over here just as that feller. And so ultimately, what you can see is that these arrows here give us a relative visual of the value of the specificity constant and so ultimately, what you can see is that from our previous lesson videos, we said that the specificity constant was a measure of the catalytic efficiency, specifically at non saturating or low substrate concentrations. And we also said that the specificity constant ratio would determine the enzymes preference for the substrate, but specifically at low or non saturating substrate concentrations. But notice over here that the catalytic constant is also determining an enzymes preference for its substrate, just like the specificity, constant ratio. And so there is a difference between these two. And the difference is that, uh, the catalytic constant Onley determines and enzymes preference for substrate under saturating substrate concentrations, whereas the specificity constant will determine an enzymes preference for its substrate at non saturating or low substrate concentrations. And so, ultimately and enzymes, preference for its substrate is going to depend specifically on the levels of substrate, concentration and whether or not the substrate concentrations are saturating or if the substrate concentrations are non saturating or low substrate concentrations. And so ultimately, what we can see. Looking at this row right here, notice that just because it has a high catalytic efficiency Ah, very, very high speed does not necessarily mean that it's gonna have a high catalytic efficiency at low substrate concentrations. And so you can see that even though penicillin ACE has a lower, maximal catalytic efficiency, uh, with less up arrows, it ends up having a higher catalytic efficiency at lower substrate concentrations. And that's because the penicillin is has a greater binding affinity to its substrate than your ears does. And so, moving onto this next category here noticed that female Alan entire scene and trip to fan are more preferred at saturating substrate concentrations. Uh, because it has a higher catalytic efficiency on ah higher. I'm sorry. Maximal catalytic efficiency and female Alan Entire scene and trip to fans are also Mawr preferred under low substrate concentrations because it has a higher specificity constant, and we can see how losing and meth I inning are definitely less preferred at saturating substrate concentrations because they have one up arrow here and you can see that they're definitely less preferred, uh, than fetal Alan entire scene in trip to fan at low substrate concentrations, but still mawr preferred than, uh, amino acids that are not preferred at all. And so ultimately here, what we can see is that, uh, the specificity constant ratio is a balance of the K cat and the K M. And we'll be able to apply a lot of these concepts that we've learned here moving forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys there.

