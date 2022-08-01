So in our previous lesson, videos on specificity constant. We briefly mentioned that the specificity constant ratio of K cat over K M actually has a maximum value and it cannot be higher than that maximum value. And so it turns out that this limit to the maximum value of the specificity constant is actually diffusion controlled. And so the maximum value of this specificity constant of cake at over K M. Not only is it diffusion controlled limited, but it's also limited by the rate constant K one, which we know is the free enzyme and the free substrate association rate constant. And so this is because the free enzyme and the free substrate association will actually occur via diffusion. And so what this means is that the free enzyme and the free substrate can on Lee associate with each other to form the enzyme substrate complex as fast as the maximum rate of diffusion in the solvent. And of course, in biological systems, the solvent is going to be water. And so therefore, we can say that the maximum values of both the rate constant K one and the specificity constant of K cat over km are going to be equal to the maximum rate of diffusion in water, which is going to be 10 to the ninth. Inverse polarity, inverse seconds and so down below on the left hand side. Over here, what we have is our typical enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so all I want you guys to note is that the free enzyme and the free substrate can on Lee associate with each other via diffusion. And so what this means is that this rate constant here of K one is going to be limited by the maximum rate of diffusion. And so the K one value cannot be any greater than the maximum rate of diffusion. And also because we know from our previous lesson videos that the McHale is constant. K M is expressed as the ratio of the some of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation rate constants, or K minus one plus K two over the association rate constant K one. Because K one is included in the K M. What this means is that the K M is also going to be limited by the diffusion, uh, the max rate of diffusion and because the K M is included into the specificity constant, which is the ratio of the cake cat over the K. M. Uh, that means that the specificity constant is also going to be limited by diffusion. So up above notice. What we said is that the rate constant K 13 k m and the specificity constant of cake cat over cam are all directly limited by the maximum rate of diffusion in water, which again is 10 to the ninth. Inverse morality inverse seconds, just as we set up above. And so what's interesting to note here is that an enzyme whose, uh, specificity constant ratio is actually equal to this diffusion controlled max value that we indicated up above 10 to the ninth inverse similarity in verse seconds is actually referred to as a catalytic lee perfect enzyme. And so a catalytic lee perfect enzyme is essentially an enzyme who, upon the substrate binding to the enzyme, uh, the enzyme will immediately and almost instantaneously convert the substrate into product. And so that's why were we refer to these enzymes as Catalytic Lee Perfect. And so it's important to note here that the specificity constant ratio does have a maximum value, and it's going to be 10 to the ninth inverse similarity in verse seconds, and this maximum value is a diffusion controlled limit. And so this year concludes our lesson, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts, moving forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys there.

