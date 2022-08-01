So in our last lesson video, we said that the maximal catalytic efficiency of an enzyme indicated by the catalytic constant K cat or the turnover number is not always the best measure of catalytic efficiency, especially since it on Lee occurs under saturating substrate concentrations and saturating substrate. Concentrations are not always relevant, especially inside of a cell. And so, in this lesson video, we're going to talk about another, better overall measure of catalytic efficiency, specifically under non saturating substrate concentrations or low substrate concentrations. And that's exactly where the specificity constant comes into play. And that's because, as you guys may have already determined, the specificity constant is this ratio of the K cat to the K M. And that's exactly what we're saying. Down below is that the specificity constant is this ratio of the K cat over the K M. And so this specificity constant ratio of the kick out over the K M is really what determines an enzymes preference for a substrate specifically at non saturating substrate concentrations or low substrate concentrations. And so it turns out that substrate preference or the preference that an enzyme has for a particular substrate, is determined by the catalytic efficiency. And so the higher the catalytic efficiency, the greater the preference and enzyme has for that substrate. Now, it also turns out that catalytic efficiency actually depends on the concentration of substrate and whether or not those substrate concentrations are at saturating levels or non saturating levels. Now, if the substrate concentrations are at saturating levels, then that means that the catalytic efficiency is going to be determined by the maximal Catholic efficiency indicated by the K cat alone. And so, under saturating substrate concentrations, the Que cat alone is what dictates the preference that enzyme has for the substrate. However, when the substrate concentrations are at non saturating levels or low substrate concentrations, then the catalytic efficiency is actually determined by not the K cat alone, but instead the specificity constant, which is the ratio of the K cat over the K M. And that means that the specificity constant ratio is what determines the preference that an enzyme has for its substrate at non saturating or low substrate concentrations. Now, what I want you guys to recall from way back in our previous lesson videos is that we talked about this enzyme called Kimo trips and which is a pep today's that recognizes specific amino acids to cleave peptide bonds between them. And so what I want you guys to recall is that we said that kinda trips and has a preference for which amino acids it recognizes for cleavage and the pneumonic that helped us memorize that preference was free. Your worries like May, where we said that Kimo trips and has a preference for the aromatic amino acids, phenylalanine, tyrosine and trip to fan. And it has less of a preference for losing and Matheny. And so in our next video, we're going to talk about exactly how Kim a trip sends preference, relates directly to the specificity constant ratio. And so again, we're going to retouch on this idea here in our next lesson video. So hang on tight for this bullet point here. Now what I want you guys to note is that this ratio, the specificity, constant ratio of the cake cat over the K M is just another measure of catalytic efficiency and specifically the specificity. Constant ratio is the catalytic efficiency when an enzyme is not saturated with substrate or essentially at low substrate concentrations. Now this specificity. Constant ratio accounts for both the maximal catalytic efficiency K cat as well as an enzymes affinity for its substrate, which is indicated by the K M. Now, larger ratios of this specificity constant represent mawr efficient enzymes and, of course, more efficient. Enzymes, as we said earlier, is going to indicate a higher preference for the substrate at lower substrate concentrations. And I I also want to note that this specificity constant ratio of the cake cat over the K M actually does have a maximum value that's approximately equal to 10 to the ninth with units of inverse polarity, inverse seconds. And we're going to touch mawr on this idea later in our course. So also, hang on for this bullet point as well until later in our course. So this here concludes our introduction to the specificity constant ratio of the K cat over K M. And in our next video, we're going to be able to, uh, talk even mawr about the specificity, constant ratio and how it applies to Kimo Trip sins preference. And so I'll see you guys in that video

