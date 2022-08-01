in this video, we're going to begin our discussions on the specificity constant oven enzyme. Now, before we talk directly about the specificity constant oven enzyme, it's first important to recognize a few key points. And the first key point to recognize is that when biochemists are studying or characterizing enzymes in a laboratory setting, it definitely is useful for them to study those enzymes in the lab under saturating substrate concentrations that are really, really high because they're able to determine value such as the V max and the K cat, or the maximal catalytic efficiency under saturating substrate concentrations. However, what's also really important to know is that the substrate concentrations within a cell or within a biological system are not always saturating. And so what this means is that saturating substrate concentrations is not always the best way to study enzymes. And again, this has to do with the fact that under physiological conditions or conditions within a cell again, the substrate concentrations are not always saturating. And instead the tendency is for the cell to maintain substrate concentrations approximately equal to the K M of the enzyme. Also another reason for why it's not always the best to study enzymes at saturating substrate concentrations is because under saturating substrate concentrations, that does not allow the biochemist to account for the binding affinity that an enzyme has for its substrate or the enzyme substrate. Binding affinity cannot be taken into account under saturating substrate concentrations, and that is because, regardless of the binding affinity that an enzyme has for substrate, even if the binding affinity is really, really, really low under saturating substrate concentrations, all of the enzyme is going to be associated with the substrate to form the enzyme substrate complex. And so again, that will not allow the biochemist to account for the binding affinity that enzyme has for its substrate under saturating substrate concentrations. And so again, what this really all means is that the maximal catalytic efficiency or the K cat that we talked about in some of our previous lesson videos, um, which Onley occurs under saturating substrate concentrations, is not always going to be the most relevant measure of the catalytic efficiency of an enzyme. And instead a better overall measure for the catalytic efficiency of an enzyme. Is the specificity constant? And so we're going to define and talk Maura about the specificity constant in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts