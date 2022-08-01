So from our last lesson video, we know that the McHale is constant or the K M is just a substrate concentration, and it can be expressed with rate constants. Now, in this lesson video, one of the things that we're going to do is defined. Yet another way to express the McHale is constant. K M. And so the K M can also be defined or expressed as the ratio of the free enzyme concentration times, the free substrate, concentration over the enzyme substrate, complex concentration. And so notice down below. We can refresh our memories that the McHale is constant. K M is just expressed as the enzyme substrate complex dissociation over the enzyme substrate complex association. And we know that this ratio of the rate constants defines the K M from our last lesson video. And so here. What we're saying is that the dissociated form of the enzyme substrate complex is really just going to be the free enzyme and the free substrate. And of course, the associated form of the enzyme substrate complex on bottom is just going to be the enzyme substrate complex. And so it's this ratio here that also defines the McHale is constant. K m. And again, we already know from our previous lesson videos that even though these ratios here might seem random, they're actually not random at all. And they're derived under conditions known as steady state conditions, which again, we're going to talk about a little bit later in our course. But for now, all I want you guys to know is that the McKell is constant. K M is defined by these ratios now, because the K M is defined by these ratios, it means that the K M measures and enzymes binding affinity for its substrate and by affinity. What we mean is the strength of its attraction. Affinity is essentially the same as the attraction. And so it turns out that the McHale is constant. K M actually has an inverse relationship with an enzymes binding affinity for its substrate. And so what I mean by that is that the greater the larger the value of the K M is, the smaller the binding affinity and enzyme has for its substrate, or the weaker the binding affinity and enzyme has for its substrate. And so just to clear that up, let's take a look at our image on the bottom left, uh, down below. And so notice that when we have a large value of the K m indicated by this large up arrow and large size of the K m. Notice that that means that the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex is going to be quite large. And of course, this means that the association of the enzyme substrate complex is going to be quite small. And so if the enzyme substrate complex is dissociating ah, lot, that means that it's breaking apart a lot. And that must mean that the enzyme does not have a very strong affinity for its substrate. And so this means that when we have a large K M that the enzymes affinity for its substrate will be weak. And so we will have a week affinity. Now, with the reverse scenario, if we have a small K M value of the K M indicated by the small, uh, downwards arrow in the small size of the K M notice. This means that this time the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex is going to be quite small, and instead the association of the enzyme substrate complex is going to be quite large. And so, of course, if there's ah lot of association of the enzyme substrate complex going on, that means that the enzyme in the substrate will be associating together to form the enzyme substrate complex. And that means that the enzyme must have a strong affinity for the substrate. And so that is exactly what a small km indicates is a strong affinity that the enzyme has for its substrate. And so notice that in this example, problem here it's asking us which enzyme has a stronger affinity for its substrate. Is it enzyme a or is it enzyme B and down below were given this, uh, enzyme kinetics plot here where we have the initial reaction rate, or V not on the Y axis in the substrate, concentration and units of polarity on the X axis. And so, just like we indicated before, it's actually going to be the magnitude of the K M. That dictates the strength of the affinity. And so what we're going to want to do is determine the K M for both of these enzymes, so notice that we have to curves here. We have this red curve here for enzyme B, And then we have this blue curve here for enzyme s. So we need to determine the K M in order to determine which one has a stronger affinity for the subject. And so if we start with enzyme, be, uh, noticed that enzyme B has a V max that's showing up somewhere horizontally over here. And so we know that the K M from our previous lesson videos is a substrate concentration. In fact, it's the substrate concentration that allows the initial reaction velocity to equal half of the V max. And so, if here we have our V max half of the V, max is gonna be somewhere over here. And so that means that the point here on our curve that corresponds with half of the V Max is going to be really, really low and associate, uh, somewhere over here. So the red and enzyme B has a K M. That is really, really low and corresponds somewhere over here. Now, if we take a look at enzyme a notice that it's V Max is somewhere way up here and so half of the V Max is going to be somewhere about that corresponds somewhere around here, and that corresponds with this point. And this point here corresponds with the K M. That's right around this region right here. And so by doing this, we can clearly see that the K M of enzyme A is actually greater than its larger than the K M of enzyme be and so remember that a larger K M means a weaker affinity. So this means that enzyme A because it has a larger value for the K M. It has a weaker affinity. And that means that, of course, K. M of enzyme B is smaller and has a stronger affinity. So that means that clearly the struck the enzyme that has the stronger affinity for its substrate is going to be enzyme be. And so we could go ahead and indicate that it's enzyme be here. That is the correct answer for this problem. And so this is, uh, concludes our lesson on how the K M the McHale is constant. K M can be used as a measure of enzymes affinity for its substrate, and we'll be able to get practice utilizing these concepts here in our next couple of practice videos. So I'll see you guys there

