So we already know at this point that the McHale is constant or the K M can actually be expressed in multiple ways. And in our last lesson video, we literally said that the K M waas a substrate concentration and more specifically, what we said was that the K M. Was the exact substrate concentration that allows for the initial reaction velocity Thio equal half of the V Max. Now, in this lesson video, we're gonna focus on how the McHale is constant. K M can also be defined as a substrate concentration when it is expressed with rate constants. And so what I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson videos is that reaction rates or reaction velocity symbolized with the can be expressed by rate laws. And we know that rate laws incorporate rate constants which are abbreviated with the lower case, letter K. And of course, we also already know from our previous lesson videos that initially at the very, very, very beginning oven enzyme catalyzed reaction, there are Onley three relevant rate constants and so down below in our image here of our enzyme catalyzed reaction, we can see that this is the reaction initially at the very, very beginning of the enzyme catalyzed reaction. And we know that because there are only three relevant rate constants K one K minus one and K two and the reverse rate constant here, uh, for K minus two is negligible at the very, very beginning of the enzyme catalyzed reaction. And that's why we have this initial reaction velocity symbol here. Don't remind you guys that this is at the very, very beginning. Now all of this is pretty much review from our previous lesson video. So what I want you guys to know in this video is that the meticulous, constant K M can also be defined as just a compilation of these three rate constants that were already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And so you can see that the K M is also defined by this ratio right here. Now I'll admit, at first glance, this ratio might look pretty random, but this ratio is actually not random at all. In fact, this ratio is defined specifically under conditions known as steady state conditions, which will talk more about later in our course. But for now, all I want you guys to know is that this ratio right here that defines the McHale is constant. K M is not random, and it's actually defined under steady state conditions. And so again, as random as this ratio might appear, if we take an even closer look at this ratio, we'll see that it's just the ratio of the some of the two dissociation rate constants for the enzyme substrate complex over the association rate constant for the enzyme substrate complex. And that's exactly what we're saying. Down below is that the Michaelis constant K M is defined as the enzyme substrate complex dissociation over the enzyme substrate complex association. And of course, if we take a look at our enzyme catalyzed reaction over here on the left, notice that the enzyme substrate complex can actually disassociate in two different ways, it can disassociate backwards via K minus one to form the free enzyme in the free substrate. Or the enzyme substrate complex could also dissociate forward via K two to form the free enzyme and the free product. And so that's why we can take a minus one and K two and some them together to get our rate, uh, to get our dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex. And then, of course, we know that the enzyme substrate complex can on Lee associate in this reaction here via K one. And that's why the for the association on the bottom, we place in K one now again from our last lesson video, we said that the K M. Was an exact substrate concentration. And so here, even when the K M is expressed as this ratio of rate constants, it still represents that same substrate concentration. And I can prove it to you guys just by looking at the units. And so it turns out that the McHale is constant or the K M. Even when it's expressed as this ratio of rate constants, it still has units that are equal to molar ity. And polarity is, of course, a unit of concentration, which shows that the K M is still a substrate concentration. And so we could have actually determined this by using the previous knowledge that we acquired from our previous lesson video. So we know that both K minus one and K two Onley have one reactant, which is the enzyme substrate complex, and because they only have one reactant. They are both first order rate constants. And we know that first order rate constants have units off inverse seconds from our previous lesson videos. And so, if we were to just focus on the units down below and say that K minus one and K two have units of inverse seconds, so we could say in verse seconds plus inverse seconds. If we're just focusing on the units now, of course, K one, on the other hand, instead of having one reacted, it actually has to react. It's. And because it has to react, it's K one is a second order rate constant. And we know from our previous lesson videos that second order rate constants have units of inverse polarity in verse seconds. And so again, I'm proving to you guys how the K M still has units of morality. So this units here must somehow, uh, convert or simplify two units of polarity. So essentially inverse seconds plus inverse seconds. Uh, the final units on the top number, regardless of what the value is the units, if we're only focusing on the units three units air still just gonna be inverse seconds on the top. And then, of course, the bottom is still gonna have inverse polarity, Inverse seconds. And so here, what we can see is that the units of inverse seconds cancels out. And then what you end up getting is one over in verse, molar ity. And, of course, one over in verse. Polarity is the same exact thing as just saying molar ity. And so this goes to show how this compilation of rate constants in this ratio here still has units of mole aren t which means that K M is still a substrate concentration just like what we said in our last lesson video. Now, what I also want you guys to note is that, uh, it has to be the dissociation over the association of the enzyme substrate complex and it can't be the reverse. It can't be association over dissociation because if it were like that, then the units would turn out to be inverse mole, aren t And that would mean that KM has units of inverse similarity. An inverse mole Arat e is not a unit of substrate concentration. So that's how we know it has to be the dissociation over the association and not vice versa. And so later, through our course, will be able to talk more about exactly how, uh, the K M is not just the substrate concentration, but an exact substrate concentration that allows for the initial reaction velocity to equal half of the V. Max. We'll talk more about that later in our course. But for now, all I want you guys to really know from this video is that the K M can also be expressed with rate constants in this format. Right here. So that concludes his lesson video, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts