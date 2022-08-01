So in one of our previous lesson videos, we mentioned the fact that the Michaelis Constant or the K M, is an intrinsic property of an enzyme. And so all this means is that the K M is completely independent of the enzyme concentration. And so what this means is we can say that when the value of the substrate concentration is equal to the value of the K M. That exactly half of all of the available enzyme active sites are going to be occupied with substrate, and this will be true regardless of the total enzyme concentration. And really, that's the main take away of this video. The fact that the total enzyme concentration does not affect the Michaelis constant K M. And so recall from our previous lesson videos on the V max oven enzyme that the total enzyme concentration does actually affect both the initial reaction velocity and the maximal reaction velocity. But what we're learning in this video, however, is that altering the total enzyme concentration does not affect the K M oven enzyme. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice, we have this enzyme kinetics plot where we have the initial reaction velocity on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis and notice that we have these two different curves and our plot. We've got this red curve right here and we've got this green curve right here and notice the Onley difference between these two curves in our plot is the total amount of enzyme. So notice that the green curve has double the total amount of enzyme in comparison to the red curve below. And so again, as we already know from our previous lesson, videos on the V max oven enzyme doubling or changing the total enzyme concentration is also going to alter both the initial reaction velocity shown by the change in the curve. And it's going to change the maximal reaction velocity in comparison to this one that's down below. And so what we're learning again in this video is that even though varying the total enzyme concentration changes both the initial and the maximal reaction velocity, it does not change the K M. And so if we take a look at the K M here, notice that it has the same exact value for both of these curves the red and the green curve, despite the fact that they have different amounts of total enzyme concentration. And so I noticed that the K M is exactly the same, however, noticed that half the V Max is going to be different for both of these curves. And that's because the V Max itself is different for both of these curves. However, because the K M stays the same, that tells us that the K M is an intrinsic property of the enzyme that's independent of the total enzyme concentration. So that concludes our lesson, and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

