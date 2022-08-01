in this video, we're going to introduce the Michaelis Constant or the K M oven enzyme. So the McHale is constant is an enzyme kinetics variable that's abbreviated as just K M. And so the K M or the McHale is constant as well. See, moving forward in our course can actually be defined in several different ways. And so again, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk about all of those different ways to define The McHale is constant or the K M. But as we can see in this lesson video, one of the ways that we can define the McHale is constant or the K M is as an exact substrate concentration. In fact, the K M is the exact substrate concentration at which the initial reaction velocity or the V not is exactly equal to one half of the theoretical maximal reaction velocity or the V Max. And so again, because the McHale is constant or the K M is an exact substrate concentration. Then we can say that when the value of the substrate concentration is exactly equal to the value of the K M. That exactly half of all of the available enzyme active sites are going to be full or occupied with substrate to form the enzyme substrate complex. And so let's take a look at our image down below to clear some of this up. And so notice on the right. What we have is our enzyme kinetics plot that we've seen so many times in our previous lesson videos. So notice on the Y Axis, what we have is the initial reaction velocity. And on the X axis, what we have is the substrate, concentration and units of malaria. He and of course, we can see that are green curve. Right here is the same curve that we've seen so many times before in our previous lesson videos. And so we already know from our previous lesson videos on the V max oven enzyme that the V Max acts as a horizontal Assam tote toe limit. The initial reaction velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction and so we can see that this curve right here will get really, really, really close to the V max. But it's not actually attained by any enzyme. And so that's why we said that the V Max is better to find as a theoretical maximal reaction velocity. Now, in our previous lesson videos, we said that the V max can Onley be attained under saturating substrate concentrations where the substrate concentration is really, really high. And, uh, that is the only way where the initial reaction velocity can approach the V max. So the question is, how do we determine the substrate concentration that's needed to get half of all of the available enzyme active sites occupied? Well, it's pretty easy. All we need to do is find the value of the V max and then cut that value in half. Or essentially take the V max over to. And so, essentially, the point on our curve that corresponds with half of the V max is going to, uh, correlate with the substrate concentration that equals the value of the K M. And so what we can see here is that the K M is really just expressed as an exact substrate concentration, and it's the exact substrate concentration that's needed to get the initial reaction velocity equal to exactly half of the V max. And so what's really important to note here is that the K M is on Lee associated with ah, half of the V max. But the K M is not equal to the value of half of the V Max. The K M instead is an exact substrate concentration. So it has units of substrate, concentration or units of concentration. And so another way to look at this K m here is over here in this box. And so, as we mentioned already up above in our lesson that when the value of the substrate concentration is equal to the value of the K. M, we can say that exactly half or 50% of all of the available enzyme active sites are going to be full or occupied with substrate. And so notice over here, what we have are enzymes as these brown structures and these little dots here are our substrate. And so notice that we have a total of six enzymes here. And so when the value of the substrate concentration is equal to the value of the K M, notice that exactly half or 50% of all of these enzymes here are actually of occupied or full with substrate to form the enzyme substrate complex. So notice that we have three enzymes here uh, in the form of the enzyme substrate complex, which is exactly half of all of our enzymes. And so what we can say again is that when the substrate concentration value is equal to the value of the K M, that exactly half of all of the available enzymes, or half of the total concentration of enzyme, is going to equal the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And so what's also important to note, Um, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk more about this idea later. But it's important to note now that the K M or the McHale is constant, is actually an intrinsic property of an enzyme, which means that it does not get affected by the amount of enzyme that's present. It's a property of the enzyme that won't change. Uh, regardless of how much enzyme is present. However, the K M oven enzyme can actually change depending on the conditions. And so what we can say is that the K M will vary under different conditions such as different. PH is different temperatures or even different solvents. And so this concludes, our introduction to the McHale is constant and again as we continue to move forward in our course, we'll talk. Maura, Maura, about this. McHale is constant, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts