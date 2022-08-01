Degree of Inhibition Example 1

All right. So here we have an example. Problem that's asking. According to the data in the table below, shown right here which enzyme is affected most by the inhibitor is an enzyme, a enzyme be or enzyme See. And so, taking a look at this table over here, notice that for each of these, three enzymes were given the degree of inhibition that the inhibitor has on each enzyme. And so, of course, the enzyme that has the greatest degree of inhibition is gonna be the one that's going to be inhibited the most and so enzyme be because it has the greatest degree of inhibition here. It's going to be the one that's inhibited the most. And so we could go ahead and say that it's enzyme be here. That is, uh, the correct answer for this example. Now, of course, we know that if the degree of inhibition is equal to one, then what that means is Alfa will be equal toe one. And if this is the case, that means that there will be essentially no inhibitor present, essentially as if the inhibitor were absent. And so notice here that enzyme C has an Alfa that is really close to equaling toe one. It's 1.2 And so what this means is that really the inhibitor has a very, very small, small effect on, uh, enzyme see, And it doesn't really inhibit enzyme. See that much. And so the main take away here that we want to get is that the greater the degree of inhibition, the mawr, that enzyme will be inhibited by that enzyme inhibitor. And so this here concludes our example and I'll see you guys in our next video, where we'll be able to get some practice.

Hide transcripts