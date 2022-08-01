All right, so in this video, we're going to talk about the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. And so the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme is represented with the Greek variable Alfa. And so the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is just equal to one plus the ratio of the concentration of inhibitor over the inhibition constant that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so this degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is a unit lis factor that is always greater than or equal to one. And so here you can see that Alfa will always be greater than or equal to one. Now, when there's no inhibitor present at all, that means that Alfa is going to equal exactly one. And then as Alfa begins to increase, then the concentration of inhibitor will also increase. So, ah, value of Alfa greater than one means that there is inhibitor present. And of course, the greater Alfa is the Mawr inhibitor is present. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the left hand side, what we have is the same enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen so many times before in our previous lesson videos. And so here in this video we're specifically focusing on again the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa. And so that means that the inhibitor here is gonna be on Lee inhibiting the free enzyme as we see here. And so, of course, we know that when the inhibitors bound to the enzyme, no reaction is able to take place. And so here what we can see again, What we're emphasizing is that the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme is equal to the variable Alfa and Alfa is just equal to again one plus this ratio here of the concentration of inhibitor over the inhibition constant. And so, if we take a second and think about what this here actually means, we know that of course, the concentration of inhibitor is either gonna be zero or some positive number. We're never gonna have a negative number for the concentration of inhibitor. And we know from our previous lesson videos that the inhibition constant K I also represents a specific concentration of inhibitor. It's the exact concentration of inhibitor that allows for half of maxim maximum inhibition. And so if we have to concentrations here that are both positive, then that means that this ratio here is going to be positive. And of course, any positive number here plus one, is going to be greater than one. And in this equation right here, there's no way that Alfa is going to be less than one. And so here in our chart below where it says Alfa is less than one, what we can write is that it's simply not possible. Toe have an Alfa less than one. And we're never going to see that, uh, in our course and so also noticed that, uh, if Alfa is exactly equal toe one, as we mentioned up above in our lesson, Uh, if Alfa is equal to one, that means that there's going to be no inhibitor present. So essentially the inhibitor is going to be absent. Or we could just say that there is no inhibitor present when alphas equal to one. Now, in our last scenario here, where you can see if Alfa is greater than one. That means that the inhibitor is indeed present and it will be inhibiting the enzyme and so we'll be able to get some. I'll be able to show you guys an example of how to utilize this degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa on our next video. So I will see you guys there.

