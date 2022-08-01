All right. So now that we've covered the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme in this video, we're going to specifically talk about the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex. And so the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex or the E s complex is represented as Alfa Prime in the prime is this little apostrophe that we see here. And so the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex Alfa Prime off course is going to quantify the effect that an inhibitor has on the enzyme substrate complex. And so, looking down at our image below notice, what we have is the same enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen so many times before in our previous lessons and notice that this time the inhibitor is affecting the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the E s I complex. And of course, we know that any time the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme like it is here, the reaction is not going to be able to get take place. And so here in this video, what we're emphasizing is that the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex is represented as Alfa Prime And of course, it's going to be very, very similar to the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. And so it could be represented as one plus this ratio of the concentration of inhibitor over the inhibition constant but notice that it actually uses the inhibition constant on the enzyme substrate complex. K prime I instead of the inhibition complex Thean addition constant on the free enzyme K I and so this k prime I it is going to correspond with the Alfa Prime. And so you might be wondering, Why is it that we're talking about these degree of inhibitions Alfa and Alfa Prime? Well, it turns out that both Alfa and Alfa Brian uh, degree of inhibitions are going to be used as factors to modify. The McHale is meant in and the line Weaver Burke equations that were already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And so Alfa and Alfa Prime will modify these two equations specifically in the presence of inhibitors, and we'll be able to talk more about how Alfa and Alfa Prime can be used as factors in these two equations. Ah, little bit later in our course, but for now this concludes our introduction to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

