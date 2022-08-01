all right. So now that we've introduced the inhibition constant, the next topic that we're going to cover before we actually get into the details of the different types of reversible inhibitors is the degree of inhibition. So recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that enzyme inhibitors by definition will decrease the initial reaction rate, or velocity V not of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. But here we have a question, and really, it's just asking how Combine oh chemists measure the inhibitor effects on the initial reaction Velocity V, not oven enzyme catalyzed reaction. And it turns out that the answer to this question is the degree of inhibition. And so the degree of inhibition is really just a factor that measures and quantifies how much an enzyme is actually being inhibited by the inhibitor. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that enzyme inhibitors can either bind to the free enzyme to form the E I complex or enzyme inhibitors could also bind to the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the E s I complex, And because enzyme inhibitors can bind to either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex, biochemist can actually separately measure the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme and the enzyme substrate complex. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to focus on the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme. But later, in a separate video, we'll talk about the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, and so I'll see you guys in our next video.

