So in this video we're gonna do a quick recap on nucleic acids, so recall that nucleic acids are actually one of four major biological macro molecules that compose all cells. So recall from your previous biology courses that the other three are proteins, carbohydrates and lipids, and we'll talk about each of those in separate videos as we move forward in our course. Now recall that nucleic acids, one of their major functions, is to store and encode hereditary information. And by hereditary, we mean that it could be passed on from one generation of life, down to future and newer generations of life. And examples of nucleic acids include DNA as well as our name. But it also includes a T. P. And 80 p is a denizen triphosphate, and we know it's the high energy molecule of the cell and entered cells use it for energy purposes, and we'll talk a lot more about eight p later on in our course. But for now, we're gonna be focusing on DNA and RNA. Now, recall that nucleic acids are polymers of nucleotide monitors. So what that means is that, uh, nucleotides are the monomers of nucleic acids and nucleic acids have directionality and the directionality is referring to when we have a chain of a nuclear kassid. The ends of that chain are different. And in, uh, nucleic acids, those ends are the five prime and and the three prime end. So let's take a look at an example. And in our example, what we see is we have a bunch of nucleotide monomers on left and through a process, were ableto link all of those nucleotide monitors together to form a nucleic acid polymers and notice that our nucleic acid polymer has directionality. It has a five prime end on one side and a three prime end on the other. And so, in our next video, what we're gonna do is do a refresher on the nucleotide monomer itself. So we'll pull out one of these guys and we'll take a look and analyze the monomer. So I'll see you guys in that video

