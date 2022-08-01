Fischer Projections

so recall from your previous organic chemistry courses that Fisher projections are actually a type of molecular drawing style that are commonly used especially to portray Cairo compounds. Now, Fisher projections actually have two very important key features that we always have to consider. The first key feature is that all of the horizontal bonds or the bonds that go from side to side are always popping out of the page at use. They're always coming out of the page at you, and even though they're normally not presented as wedges, they really should be presented as wedges. And so we can see that in our example below. And so what you can see is that the horizontal bonds, the one that go from side to side here they're being presented as wedges, that air popping out of the page at you. But in a typical Fisher projection, they're all of the bonds are flat and so you don't see any wedge is being presented. But you still have to remember that the horizontal bonds are still popping out of the page at you, so that's a very important key feature to remember now, the second important key feature toe remember is that all of the vertical bonds or the bonds that go up and down in official projection they are always going into the page away from you. So they should really be presented as dash is they should be presented as dashes, even though they're normally not. We can also see that in our example below. So you can see here that we have the vertical bonds, the ones that go up and down and they're being presented as dashes that air going into the page away from you. And so, in a typical Fisher projection, notice that again the vertical bonds are presented as just normal lines. But you have to remember that these vertical bonds here are actually going into the page away from you. All right, so if we take a look at our example for determining the R. N s configuration of a Fisher projection, you have to keep in mind these two, uh, key features. And so we're going to first look at the Cairo carbon. So if we look at this carbon in the center here showing that says dot it is a Cairo carbon because it has four distinct chemical groups bonded to it and we're gonna go through our normal R. N s system for determining the R. N s configuration. And so we'll go through our priorities. The nitrogen here gets priority number one. This group up top gets priority to, and the method gets Priority three. The hydrogen, of course, is going to get the lowest priority, which is priority number four. And so then we go and we draw our arrows. So our arrows go from 1 to 2 from 2 to and then from three back toe one. And this looks like a clockwise configuration and clockwise configuration would be an R configuration. But because this is a Fisher projection, we have to remember that the horizontal bonds, the ones that go side to side, really are popping out of the page at us even though they're not presented his wedges. So this horizontal bond here, the one that's connecting our fourth priority, is actually really popping out of the pages at us, so we can imagine it being ah, wedge. And so, if the fourth priority is on a wedge, all you need to do is flip the configuration that it looks like so this looks like, uh, clockwise are configuration. But because the fourth priority is popping out of the page at us, we have to flip the configuration, and it's actually an s configuration. So the configuration of this Kyra ality center in the center is s. And so we're going to get a little bit more practice determining the R. N s configuration of Fisher projections in our next practice videos, so I'll see you guys there.

