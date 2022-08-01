in this video, we're going to do a side by side comparison of proteins and carbohydrates, and we'll point out some of the key differences between these two different classes of molecules. So notice over here in this table in this column we have proteins, and in the next column we have carbohydrates, and so this is going to allow us to do a side by side comparison. Now, if we start to fill out this table, notice the first row here, says monomer. And of course, we know from our older lesson videos that the monomers of proteins are going to be amino acids. And so here we have a little image to represent the structure of amino acids. And, of course, we learned in our last lesson video that the monomer of carbohydrates is going to be a mono sacha ride mano meaning singular and Sacha rides meaning sugar. And so here we have a little image to represent the structure of a typical mono sacha ride. Now the next row says type of bond, and this is referring to the types of bonds that air usedto linked together the monomers. And of course, we know from our older lesson videos that the types of bonds that link together amino acids like meth I inning and veiling here thes bonds air referred to as peptide bonds, now the type of bond that links together carbohydrates. On the other hand, like these two carbohydrates right here, this bond is not a peptide bond. Instead, this bond that links together mono sacha rides is referred to as a glucose siddiq bond. And so later, in our course, in a different topic, we'll talk a lot more details about these, like acidic bonds. But for now, you can see that this is one of the key differences between proteins and carbohydrates, the type of bond that's used to link together the monitors. Now the third row here says number of linkage points, and this is referring to how the monomers can be linked together. And so when it comes to proteins and amino acids, amino acids really have just two linkage point. In general, amino acids can either be linked via their free amino group, or they could be linked to other amino acids via their free car boxer group. And so because they can really only be linked on the amino group or the car boxing group. This means that in terms of proteins, uh, they're generally going to be linear. And so you can see here we have a protein, uh, magic here that is linear in its formation because it really only has these two linkage points, however, when it comes to carbo hydrates. On the other hand, if we look at the number of linkage points, what you'll see is that there are many, many different linkage points. And because there are many linkage points, it means that it's possible for both linear and branch structures to be common. And so you can see here we have a linear carbohydrate, and over here we have a branched carbohydrate, and so, again later in our course, will be able to talk mawr details about these different types of carbohydrates, linear versus branched. But for now, you can see that this is one of the key differences between proteins and carbohydrates. Proteins are normally linear, whereas carbohydrates are gonna be commonly linear and branch now our last and final roe here says, is the molecule built from a template. Now, when it comes to proteins, you might recall that transcription is the process that builds proteins using an M R N a template. And so, yes, proteins are built from a template. They're built from an M R N a template. However, when it comes to carbohydrates, on the other hand, they are not built from a template. Instead, there are enzymes that build these carbohydrates, not using a template. And so we'll be able to talk. Ah, little bit more about this as we move through our course. But for now, this concludes our compare and contrast of proteins and carbohydrates, and as we move forward, we'll be able to apply these concepts so I'll see you guys in our next video.

