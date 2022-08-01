in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on carbo hydrates. So, of course, you guys have learned about carbohydrates before in your old courses. And so you might already remember that carbohydrates are a structurally and functionally diverse class of molecules. But all carbohydrates are carbon based molecules, and they're all rich and hydroxyl groups or O H groups. And so in the science world, carbohydrates are commonly referred to as sacha rides, which is the Greek word for sugars. And so carbo hydrates, sacha rides and sugars are all practically synonyms of one another. And so it's important to note that when the term carbo hydrates was originally coined way back in the 18 hundreds, it actually referred to compounds that had this exact formula right here. C N h 20 n, where n was greater than or equal to three. And so, as you can see by this formula, there's going to be some number of carbon atoms, and for each carbon atom, there's going to be a same number of water molecules, and so you can see how they are going to be carbon atoms that are hydrated by thes water molecules. Now the term simple carbohydrates refers to molecules that fit this exact formula. However, not all carbohydrates fit this formula. Exactly. There are derivatives of these simple carbohydrates, and so your professors and your textbooks will refer to these carbohydrates as complex carbohydrates. And so complex carbohydrates can actually slightly differ from this formula. And on top of that, they can also have other atoms to, such as phosphorus atoms, uh, nitrogen atoms or sulfur atoms as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below at thes carbo hydrates notice over here on the left, we have a carbohydrate that if it doesn't look familiar to you now, it will. Moving forward. This is the carbohydrate glucose what you guys have all learned about before in your previous courses. Now, glucose, as you can see here, is a simple carbohydrate, and we can tell by just looking at its chemical formula. Notice that we count up the number of carbons that this molecule has. There are six carbons. If we count up, the hydrogen will count 12 hydrogen, and if we count up, the oxygen's will see that there are six oxygen's and so you can see that for every carbon there is a water molecule, so the carbons are being hydrated, and this formula fits the formula that we talked about above. Exactly. And so that's why this is a simple carbohydrate Now, over here. On the other hand, notice what we have is a complex carbohydrate and we can tell because notice if we look at the chemical formula that there is indeed a phosphorus Adam here so you can see the phosphorus Adam. And so already it's starting to differ from that formula we talked about previously. And then if you count the number of carbon atoms in this molecule, you'll you'll count six carbon atoms. If you count the hydrogen, you'll count 11 hydrogen, and if you count all of the oxygen's, including these oxygen's up here you'll count nine Oxygen's and so clearly, this chemical formula here differs from the formula we talked about before. But even though this structure has a different chemical formula, it's still referred to as a carbohydrate because it's actually a derivative of this carbohydrate over here and so moving forward. This is important to keep in mind that we will talk about carbohydrates that differ from this standard chemical formula. And so this concludes our introduction to carbohydrates, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

