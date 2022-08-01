in this video, we're going to talk about the three size classes of carbohydrates, which again you guys probably already covered before in your previous courses. So we're just gonna brush right on through this. And so the very first size class of carbohydrates is gonna be the smallest size class. And this, of course, is going to be the mono. Sacha rides mano a prefix meaning singular, and Sacha ride a prefix meaning sugar or carbohydrates. And so this literally translates to a single carbohydrate unit otherwise known as just a monomer, and recall that monomers are the tiny little Lego pieces that are used to build larger polymers. Now, the second size class of carbohydrate is gonna be the intermediate size class, and this is going to be the AHL ago. Sacha rides. I'll go a prefix, meaning few. And so this is going to be carbohydrates that contained somewhere between two to about 20 co violently linked mono sacha rides. Now the third and final size class of carbohydrates is going to be the largest size class. And this, of course, is going to be the poly. Sacha rides Polly a prefix meaning many, and so these are gonna be carbohydrates that contain greater than covertly linked mono sacha rides. So if we take a look at our image down below, we can visually see each of these size classes. So the first the mono sack rides is the smallest size class. So it consists of just individual single carbohydrate units. And of course, there are many, many different types of mono sack rides and moving forward In our course, we'll talk about some of those different types. Now the second size class is gonna be the Allah goes Sacha rides. And so this again includes any carbohydrate that contains it between two and 20 co violently, like mono sacha rides. So more specifically, if there are two mano sacha rides linked together, then this is referred to as a die Sacharow. I die a prefix meaning to but really a dia Sacha, right is just a type of Allah Go, sacha ride And then, of course, if there are three mono sack arise link together, then this is going to be a try. Sacharow. I try a prefix meaning three. But again, Di and tri Sacha, right fall under the categorization of Allah. Go, Sacha rides. And then, of course, our third and final size class of carbohydrates is gonna be the poly sack rides, which consists of carbohydrates that have greater than conveniently linked mono sack rides. And so here you can count 21 making this a poly sacha ride. And again, as we move forward in our course, we're gonna talk about each of these different size classes and a lot more details. So you can consider this just the introduction. So that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

