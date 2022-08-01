All right, So in this video, we're gonna give you guys a little introduction to carbohydrate functions. And so recall we already mentioned in some of our previous lesson videos that carbohydrates are incredibly diverse when it comes to their biological structures and functions. And so some of their biological functions include acting as or participating in each of these four things that we have listed down below and notice that the numbers for each of these four things corresponds with numbers that we have in the images. And so the very first biological function of carbohydrates is that they act as short term energy sources, which is likely a function that you guys already knew about. And so it's interesting to note here is that carbohydrate oxidation is the central energy yielding pathway in practically every single cell. And so acting as a short term energy sources one of the primary functions of carbohydrates. And it's such a primary function that later in a different section of our course, when we're talking about carbohydrate metabolism, we're going to talk a lot of details about the ability of carbohydrates, toe act, a short term energy sources. But for now, if we take a look at our image down below. You can see that we've got this little thunderbolt here to remind you guys that carbohydrates can provide a spark of energy. Now, the second biological function that we have is that carbohydrates can act as structural and protective components. And so, as we move forward in our course, we'll see that carbohydrates actually make a part of the structures of nucleotides as well as part of the structures of plant and bacterial cell walls. And so if we take a look down below at our image number two, you can see that we've got this wall here that's built of carbo hydrates, and so you can see how they can act as structural or protective components. Now, the third function that we have is that carbohydrates participate in cell communication. And so, of course, what this means is that carbohydrates are gonna participate in cell recognition, cell adhesion and sell coordination, and we'll talk a lot more about cell communication and bio signaling later in our course. But for now, if we take a look at our image number three, you can clearly see that we've got some cells that are communicating and carbohydrates are indeed going to participate in this communication. The cell communication now, the fourth and final function that we have listed here is that carbohydrates can designate interest cellular localization. And so basically, what this is saying is that carbohydrate modifications to different molecules can determine the area that that molecule is gonna end up in within the cell and carbohydrate modifications can also determine metabolic fates of those molecules. And so, if we take a look at our image number four down below, you can see that we've got a cell right here and inside of the cell. We have all of these different organelles, the nucleus, mitochondria, rough er smooth er And what you'll notice is that we've got this molecule right here. This blue circle molecule and attached to our blue circle molecule is a carbo hydrate. And so the attachment of carbohydrate would be considered a carbohydrate modification, and you can see that that can determine the interest cellular localization. So you can see that our covertly modified carbohydrate molecule is moving locations within the cell from this area over to this area. And again, this is another type of function that we could talk more about as we move along through our course. But for now, this is just a general introduction to carbohydrate functions. You can see all of the different things that they're able to help us sell, do. And so this concludes our intro, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

