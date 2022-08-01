in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on antibodies now. Antibodies play a big role in immunity, and for that reason, before we actually talk directly about antibodies were first going to do a summary on immunity to give you guys a little bit of context. Now it's important to know that organisms are continually subject to attack by pathogens that cause disease. And for that reason, it's important that organisms have a complex immune system to help defend against these pathogens that air constantly attacking. And so there are two general types of immunity. Innate immunity, which acts as the first line of defense, and adaptive immunity, which acts as the second line of defense now innate immunity because it acts as the first line of defense. It's a more generalized, non specific immunity that's used against all pathogens, and this includes the skin and mucous. Whereas adaptive immunity, on the other hand, is a much more specific type of immunity with both an adaptive and a memory component, and this includes both T cells and B cells. Now this adaptive immunity can actually be further split into two types. The first is cellular immunity and the second is Hugh moral immunity. Now cellular immunity is primarily going to target intracellular pathogens that make their way inside of cells using T cells. And Hugh Moral Immunity, on the other hand, is primarily going to target extra cellular pathogens on the outside of cells using antibodies and B cells. And so, really, this is the first point here where we're introducing antibodies into our lesson and so notice down below. In our example, we're showing you aim or visual display of the immune system summary that we described up above, and so you can see that the immune system can be split into two groups in eight non specific immunity, which acts as the first line of defense and includes defense against all pathogens on includes the skin, mucous and stomach acid. And then the second type of immunity is adaptive or specific immunity, which has at activity and memory and acts as the second line of defense. Now this adaptive specific immunity can be further split up into cellular immunity and Hugh moral immunity. Now, cellular immunity is going to defend inside of the cell using T cells, whereas Hugh Moral Immunity is going to defend outside of the cells using B cells and antibodies and so up above noticed that we're showing you over here on the left, a T cell that is going to attack intra cellular pathogens. And then on the right, we're showing you a B cell that is going to attack extra cellular pathogens outside of the cells. And so you can see right here is actually the structure of an antibody. And we'll be able to talk more about antibodies in our next video. So now that we've concluded our summary of immunity, I'll see you guys in our next video.

