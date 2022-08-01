in this video, we're going to talk about some antibody functions now. Antibodies have many, many different types of functions, so we're not gonna be able to get into all the details of all of the different types of functions. However, some of the more common functions that your professors might expect you to know include neutralizing toxins and tagging invading pathogens for destruction by our immune cells. Now, fa go sites are specific immune cells that will engulf and neutralize pathogens that air tagged by our antibodies. And so notice down below, over here on the left hand side of our image, these little red balls that we see here represent viral antigens. And so these are indeed viruses that can cause disease. Now, these little y shaped structures that we see here in black are, of course, our antibodies. And so the antibodies will bind to the viral antigen and help make it Ah, lot easier for this fag. Oh, site here to ingest the viral antigens and neutralizing. Now notice that these little gray balls that we see here around the faggot site represent antibody receptors more specifically FC receptors and recall from our last lesson video that the FC region is just the region of the antibody that contains the constant region. So it's essentially the stem of the Y of the antibody. And so you can see over here that these little receptors are binding to the FC region of the antibody and helping to make it a lot easier for this faggot site to engulf the viral Auntie Jen. And then once the viral antigen has been engulfed, it can be destroyed and neutralized. Now, over here on the right hand side, what we have are additional, um, mechanisms of antigen and activation by antibody binding so additional functions of antibodies. And so, of course, anybody's can be used for neutralizing toxins and other, uh, antigens as well. So you can see here in yellow, we have a viral antigens and and read. Here we have this bacterial antigens and notice that our antibodies here are these y shaped structures that can bind to the antigens and essentially neutralize them, meaning it will make the harmful portions of these antigens ineffective and inactivate them. Now, a gluten nation we know from our previous lesson videos is just a fancy word. That means clumping and so you can see down below. Because there are two antigen binding sites on each of these antibodies, they can actually bind to two separate, uh, antigens. So here we have the bacterial antigens and you can see that the antibody combined to two separate bacterial antigens and help clump them together and that basically localizes these harmful bacterial antigens in tow one area again making it easier for our immune system to, um, essentially target thes antigens for destruction. And then, of course, uh, antibodies can also be used for many different types of biochemical techniques, including antigen precipitation. And so, if we had a specific antigen of interest in a solution such as this yellow ball here and we wanted to isolate this specific antigen from the solution, we can use antibodies, and the antibodies will bind to the specific antigen of interest and create a precipitate. And so this precipitate can be fairly easily isolated and purified, using ah, lot of the purification techniques that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. However, what you can see here, the main take away is that anybody's have lots and lots of different functions, but they're mainly used for immune system, um, destroying pathogens and then also for biochemical techniques such as antigen precipitation, as well as a technique that we'll talk more about later in our course called Eliza. So we'll be able to talk more about the different classes of antibodies in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

