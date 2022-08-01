all right, So now that we've briefly summarized immunity in this video, we're going to talk about antibodies now. Antibodies are also commonly referred to as just immuno globulin is and abbreviated as I G for short and so antibodies or immuno globulin are just why shaped proteins that can recognize and bind to an antigens episode. But what in the world is an antigens episode? Well, an Auntie Jen is really just any substance or compound that can provoke an immune response, whereas an EP itto, on the other hand, is going to be a very specific and exact binding site on the anti gen that an antibody binds to. And so notice down below. We're showing you a bacterial antigens right here, which would just be the entire bacteria. But again, an antigen is any compound, so it could be a bacterial antigens. Or it could be a viral antigen or some other compound as well. And so notice that these specific shapes that are on the perimeter of the bacteria are representing Epitaph oats. And so what you'll notice is that the antibody over here, this y shaped protein is binding specifically to this orange capito Pope which is again the exact binding site on an anti gin than antibody binds to. Now. Antibodies have a very, very strong affinity to their episode, meaning that they have quite a low K d. And so they also will bind to the episode via and induced fit model. Now, as we mentioned in our previous listen, videos, anybody's are produced by B cells, and they're part of hue moral immunity for that reason, and so what you'll notice is down below. We're showing you this B cell here in blue and notice that the B cells can be physically attached to the B cells. Perimeter here, embedded in the membrane of the B cell. And the antibodies can still attach and bind to their episodes in this way. Or it's also possible that the antibodies can be secreted by the B cell, uh, into the environment, so that they are free and dissociated from the actual B cell, and so moving forward will be able to talk about these secreted anybody's further. Now it's important to note that anybody's are not only important for immunity purposes, but they can also be isolated for biochemical techniques such as Eliza's, which will talk more about later in our course. But for now, this is a brief introduction to antibodies. And in our next video, we'll talk Maura about the structure of an antibody, so I'll see you guys there.

