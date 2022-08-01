in this video, we're going to talk about monoclonal and Polly clonal antibodies. And so we already know from our previous lesson videos that antibodies are important for immunity. However, also recall the antibodies are valuable re agents for biochemical assays. But in order to use antibodies in biochemical assays, we must first prepare and collect the antibodies. And so really, there are two main types of anybody. Preparations that air used. The first are monoclonal. Anybody preparations and the second are Polly clonal antibody preparations. And so these monoclonal antibodies are going to be identical antibodies. And so mono is a prefix that means one or singular. And so these are identical antibodies. And because they are identical antibodies, they're going to be specific to the same exact EP itto on the same exact antigens and monoclonal antibodies air going to be made by B cell clones. And these be so clones can be grown and cell culture in a lab. Now, Polly clonal antibodies, on the other hand, are going to be a mixture of antibodies. And so Polly is a prefix that means many, and so this is many different types of antibodies, a mixture of antibodies and because these air different antibodies, they're gonna be specific to different episodes, but on the same exact antigens. And so, Polly clonal antibody, is there gonna be made by different B cells Now, an example of a poly clonal antibody preparation would be injecting just one single Auntie Jen into an entire animal. Well, that animal is going to have a B cell population with different B cells. And those different B cells are going to produce different antibodies that are specific to different epitope on the same single antigen that we injected. And so let's take a look down below. It are example to clear some of this up and notice on the left hand side. Over here we have monoclonal antibodies and on the right, what we have our Polly clonal antibodies. And so notice that these yellow structures here represent the antigen and the antigen as these different episodes that air present on them. And so when it comes to monoclonal antibodies, these are going to be identical to each other, and they're therefore going to be made by the same exact B cells. And so you can see here we have these anybody's that are identical to each other. And so these are monoclonal antibodies. Now, Polly clonal antibody is, on the other hand, are going to be different. And because they are different, uh, they're gonna be made by different B cells. And so you can see that we have some pink antibodies different to the triangular epitope on these same Auntie Jen. We've got these green antibodies that are specific to these grayish, uh, and episodes on the same Auntie Jen. And then, of course, we've got the blue ones as well. And so because we have a mixture of all of these different antibodies made by different B cells that are binding two different episodes on the same antigens, this would be a, uh, example of Polly clonal antibodies. And so that concludes our introduction to monoclonal and Polly clonal antibodies. And we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts