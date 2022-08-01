Rate Constants and Rate Law

So in our last lesson video, we said that there are four rate constants to consider at any given time during a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction. And those four rate constants are K one K minus one, K two and K minus two. Now, instead of focusing on the enzyme catalyzed reaction at any given time, if we instead focus on one specific period of time at the very, very beginning of the enzyme catalyzed reaction essentially at initial stages of the enzyme catalyzed reaction. Then there are Onley three rate constants for us to consider instead of four. And so which of these four rate constants here can we ignore during the initial stages of an enzyme catalyzed reaction? Well, it turns out that it's actually the K minus two rate constant that we can ignore during the initial stages of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so, essentially, over here, we can put that K minus two can be ignored. And so the reason that K minus two can be ignored during the initial stages of an enzyme catalyzed reaction is because when biochemists are studying enzyme catalyzed reactions in a laboratory, they Onley ad free enzyme and free substrate to the reaction mixture, but they do not add any enzyme substrate complex or any product. And so what we can say is that initially, at the very, very beginning of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, the product concentration is going to be zero, and so there's going to be no product. And so if there is no product, then that means that there is no product available to associate with the enzyme for this reverse reaction to occur. And so that means that, uh, at the initial stages of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, K minus two is ignored. And so here, what we can indicate is that biochemist will focus on the initial reaction velocity or the V, not oven enzyme catalyzed reaction for this reason. And so the initial reaction velocity is just the velocity at the very, very, very beginning of an enzyme catalyzed reaction during the initial stages, specifically where the rate constant K minus two is, uh, negligible and we can ignore it. And so notice down below. What we have is the initial enzyme catalyzed reaction at the very, very beginning of the reaction, essentially, where the time is approximately equal to zero. Since we're just a few microseconds into the reaction. And so again we can say that the product concentration just a few microseconds into the reaction is going to be equal to zero. And so notice that the reverse rate constant K minus two eyes not being included down below notice. It's not present here. And so that's because that's the one that is negligible. And instead we have here is that K one, uh, K minus one and K two are not negligible. It's on Lee K minus two. That is negligible here. And so another point that I want to make here is that K to moving forward in our course, we're always going to assume is going to be the slowest step of the enzyme catalyzed reaction. So K two is going to be the rate limiting step, and K one and K minus one will be much, much faster than K two. And so I recall from your previous chemistry courses that the slowest step, or the rate limiting step is always going to be the one to dictate the rate of the reaction. So the overall reaction here cannot occur any faster than its slowest step so it's the slowest step that actually dictates the rate. And so the K two variable here is really what biochemists are measuring. And so because with the initial reaction velocity, the K minus two variable is being ignored. What this means is that the change in the product concentration over the change in time is the change in the product. Concentration is on Lee going to be affected by one rate constant instead of being affected by two rate constants like it is at any given time during the reaction. And so that's why moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about how biochemist, uh, tend to focus on the initial reaction velocity at the very beginning of a reaction. And so it's this reaction velocity here that is, uh, measurable, uh, to biochemist, because again, it's on Lee affected by one rate constant, which is a lot easier. Thio consider, uh, than measure considering to rate constants. And so this here essentially concludes our lesson and what I want you guys notices Over here on the right, what we have is our second star. And so this star recall is just a reminder that we're going to see these concepts come up again later in our course, when we're talking about McHale is meant an enzyme kinetics and the assumptions. And so, for now, all I want you guys to recognize is that these stars are going to come back up again later in our course. But for now, this concludes our lesson on the rate constants, and in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about the rate law, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts