Rate Constants and Rate Law

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on rate constants and the rate law. And so I'm sure most of you guys have already covered rate constants and the rate law in your previous chemistry courses. And so a lot of the information in this video might sound familiar to you guys. And so in this video, we're on Lee going to talk about the rate constants. But later, in a different video, we'll talk about the rate law. And so what I want you guys to recall from your previous chemistry courses is that every reaction has what's known as a rate constant, which can be abbreviated with lower case variable K. And so all the rate constant is is a constant positive value for a reaction that indicates the reaction rate, efficiency or probability under very specific set conditions. And so the higher the value of the rate constant the mawr likely it is that the reaction will be faster. And so what's important to note is that when the rate constant is equal to zero, that means that no reaction will occur or take place. And again, the reaction the rate constant is a positive value, which means that the rate constant will never be negative. And so when we're considering a typical or a standard enzyme catalyzed reaction, there are four rate constants that we will be considering. And those are K one K minus one, K two and K minus two. And so, starting with K one K one is the free enzyme and the free substrate association rate constant that forms the enzyme substrate complex. And so, looking down at our typical enzyme catalyzed reaction here, notice that the free enzyme and the free substrate associating forwards to form the enzyme substrate complex is a reaction that has a rate constant of K one. And then, of course, K minus one will be the exact opposite reaction or essentially, the enzyme substrate complex dissociation rate, constant backwards toe reform, the free enzyme and the free substrate. So essentially going from the enzyme substrate complex and dissociating backwards to reform the free substrate and the free enzyme. And this is going to be K minus one. Now K two is going to be the enzyme substrate complex dissociation rate, constant forwards, toe form, the product and so down below. You can see that here we have the enzyme substrate complex and it can associate backwards. But it can also disassociate forwards toe form the product and the free enzyme. And this rate constant here will be k to. And then, of course, K minus two is gonna be the exact opposite or essentially taking the enzyme, the free enzyme and the free product and associating them together to reform the enzyme substrate complex. So, essentially taking the free product and the free enzyme and going backwards to reform this enzyme substrate complex will be K minus two. And so what I want you guys to recall is that V is the variable that represents the reaction rate or the reaction velocity which we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And we know that typically when we're measuring the reaction velocity, we're looking at the change in the product concentration over the change in time. And so what you can see here is that this here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction. At any given time, these four rate constants are gonna be the ones that we need to consider. However, when we're looking to measure the reaction velocity at any given time, we're going to look at the rate constants that directly affect the change in the product concentration. Now notice that both K two and K minus two directly affect the change in the product. Concentration. Que two will increase the product concentration, whereas K minus two will decrease the product concentration directly. Now K minus one and K one do not directly affect the product concentration. They only directly affect the concentrations of the enzyme substrate complex and the free enzyme and free substrate. And so what that means is that because we're focusing on the change in the product concentration when it comes to reaction velocity. Were Onley very interested in measuring these two rate constant right here? And so when there are two to rate constants to consider that makes calculating the reaction velocity. Ah, lot more complicated. And so if we focus on a reaction when it's at its initial stages very, very, very early on, then were able to eliminate one of these rate constants K minus two and on Lee have one rate constant that effects the product concentration. And so, in our next lesson video, we're gonna talk more about this idea of the rate constants that are going to be considered during a, uh, initial stages of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. So I'll see you guys in that video.

