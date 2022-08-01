Rate Constants and Rate Law

So now that we've brushed up a little bit on rate constants in this video, we're gonna refresh our memories on the rate law from our previous chemistry courses. And so recall that the rate law uses rate constants toe help us calculate the reaction rate, veep and so recall from our previous lesson videos that the reaction rate or the reaction Velocity V is literally just equal to the change in the product. Concentration over the change in time and the change in product concentration really just means the final product concentration minus the initial product concentration and the change in time just means the final time, minus the initial time. And so imagine a scenario where the final concentrations of reacting some products are unknown. Well, in that scenario, we could not use this method here toe. Help us calculate the reaction rate or the reaction velocity because we're missing the final product concentration. And so what we can do is we can actually still calculate the reaction rate or the reaction velocity, but we need to use the rate law in order to do that. And so, really, the rate law is just a mathematical relationship between the reaction rate v the rate constant K and each initial reactant concentration. And so we Onley need initial concentrations here and we do not need final concentrations. And typically we know the initial concentrations of reactions because when biochemists are studying reactions in the lab, they Onley add the reactant and so they know exactly how much of the reactions that they're adding. And so for the rate law, all we need to do is multiply the rate constant K by all of the initial reactant concentrations raised to the order, the reaction order. And we'll talk a lot more about this reaction order later in our course in a different topic now down below, we have an example of the rate law and notice we have the reaction velocity or the reaction rate, which we know is symbolized with the variable the and in our previous lesson videos, we said that this reaction rate of reaction velocity is just to find as the change in the product concentration over the change in time. But again, if we do not know the final concentration of product, then that means that we cannot use this method right here. If we don't know the final concentrations, but we can still use the rate law to help us get the reaction rate or the reaction velocity. And the rate law is in this bracket that we see here. And so all the rate law is is the reaction. Velocity V is equal to the rate constant que here times the initial concentration of the reactant raised to their reaction order. And so, if you have to reactant, then you'll have the rate constant times reactant number one concentration raised to the reaction order times reactant number two concentration race to the reacting order. So this is all multiplication right here. And really, that is the rate law. So again, we're going to talk a lot. Maura, about these reaction orders, uh, later in our courts in different videos. But it's important to know that these reaction orders must be experimentally determined. But in our course moving forward, we're going to see that frequently. The reaction orders are just equal to the coefficients of the react. It's and so if we take a look at our example and try to determine the rate law for each of the simple reactions that air shown uh, you can see over here on the left, we have a simple reaction where we're converting, reacting a into product be. And if we're trying to determine the rate law, remember the rate law is always gonna be the reaction. Velocity V is going to be equal to the rate constant K okay, times the concentration of the reactant. And so in this reaction, we only have one reacted. So it's gonna be times the concentration of a and then it's gonna be raised to the power of the order. And as we said previously, frequently, we'll see that the coefficients of the reactant will equal the reaction order. And so we could see that here, the reacting A does not have a coefficient or a number in front of it. So that means that we assume this number is just one. And that means that the reaction order will be one. And so this is the rate law for this simple reaction. Now, if we do the same for this reaction over here, notice that this time if we want to get the rate law, we have, uh, to reactant to consider, so it's gonna be the rate law will be the reaction Velocity V is equal to still the rate constant k times the concentration of the first reacting a raised to the order which will be the coefficient of one times the second reactant be the concentration of the second reacted be raised to the coefficient as well, and the coefficient is going to be a one. And so this is the rate law for this simple reaction. And so, in our next lesson in our next practice, video will be able to get some practice, uh, applying the rate law concepts that we refresh our memories on in this video. And then in our next lesson, video will be able to apply the rate law to enzyme catalyzed reactions, So I'll see you guys in those videos.

