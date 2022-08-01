Rate Constants and Rate Law

all right. So now that we brush up a bit on rate constants and the rate law and this video, we're gonna talk a little bit about how to apply rate laws to enzyme catalyzed reactions. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that when biochemists are studying the reaction velocity or the reaction rate which could be expressed with the variable V, they tend to express the reaction, velocity or rate as the change in product concentration over the change in time. But we also know from our previous lesson videos that the reaction rate or the reaction velocity here can also be expressed and rewritten as the rate law. And so we already covered the rate law in our last lesson video. So let's take a look at our example down below at our typical enzyme catalyzed reactions shown here. And we know that this enzyme catalyzed reaction is specifically at the initial stages at the very, very beginning of the reaction. And we know that because notice that the reverse reaction here expressed by K minus two is not being included. And so because K minus two is negligible, we know that this is specifically the um, going to be the initial enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so let's right the rate law for the product formation step. And so the product formation step is going to be expressed with the rate constant K two. Since that's the one that leads to the product formation and so the product formation rate Law, we already know that the rate law is literally just going to be the reaction velocity. And in this case, because this is the very beginning of the reaction, this is going to be the initial reaction. Velocity is going to be equal to the rate constant, which is going to be K two here times the reactant concentration and the reactant of this particular reaction right here is actually the enzyme substrate complex. And so what we can say is that the enzyme substrate complex is our reactant for this particular product formation step. And then, of course, because we're going to assume that all of our enzyme catalyzed reactions are simple reactions. Um, we're going to assume that the coefficient in front of our reactant is going to be the reaction order. And so because it has no coefficient listed here, we'll assume that the coefficient is one. And so this here is the rate law for the product formation, uh, step and so we can apply all of these rate laws. Each of these reactions here have their own particular rate laws. And our next practice problem will be able to, uh, apply the rate laws to these rate constants as well. Now what? I want you guys, uh, to realize in addition to applying the rate laws thio enzyme catalyzed reactions is that there's Onley one rate constant in this expression right here that directly affects the change in the product concentration. And that is K two and so four enzyme catalyzed reactions. This formation of the product will Onley depend on K two? And that's because K minus two again is negligible early on, at the very beginning of the reaction, and K one and K minus one alone do not affect the product concentration. So if we were to look at K one alone, notice that it doesn't change the product concentration k one would Onley change the enzyme substrate complex concentration and the enzyme free enzyme and free substrate concentration and the same applies for K minus one And so these two do not affect the product concentration. And so, essentially, what we can say is that when biochemists are studying and measuring and plotting the reaction velocities of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, they're really gonna be plotting the initial reaction velocities or the V, not for this particular product formation step. So when they're plotting the velocities, they're Onley plotting the velocity of this step right here. And these steps over here are not going to be the ones that the Biochemist tend to focus on. And remember that this step right here we're always going to assume is the slowest step. So these two steps here are going to occur much faster than this step right here. And so over here, essentially, what we can see is a graph where we have the product concentration on the Y axis and the time on the X axis. And we've seen this graph before in our previous lesson videos. So we know that the curve is going to look like this where the product concentration levels off and we know that the slope of the line that's tangent toe, Any point on this curve is going to represent the reaction velocity. And so if we take a point that's very, very early on in our reaction here and we take the slope of the line, that's tangent to this point, we will get the reaction velocity. And so this is early early on in our reaction with a time of zero. And so that's why we, uh this slope here is going to represent the initial reaction velocity and really, because we're measuring product concentration and on Li Ke to affect the product concentration. This reaction velocity that we see here is really just the reaction velocity for this product formation Step K two step here. So that's something important to keep in mind as we move along in our course. But again, we're gonna be able to get some more practice applying rate laws to enzyme catalyzed reaction in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts