Zwitterion

So now that we've talked about the groupings for all 20 amino acids and each of their individual are groups, we're now gonna talk about sweater ions. So it turns out that the common backbone for all 20 amino acids is predominantly as Witter ion at physiological pH. And recall that physiological pH is right around a ph of about seven. And recall also that when we say predominant structure, what we really mean is that this structure is in the highest concentration amongst all the other types of structure. And so this fact here is actually gonna become a common known fact. Uh, that's gonna be part of our basic knowledge of amino acids, even though it might be new information to you right now. Now it turns out that as Witter ion so the definition of his Witter ion is just a die polar molecule that bears or that has two groups that air opposite, Lee charged. So two groups of opposite charge and the charges on those two groups are a result of acid base reactions, or H plus transfers or proton transfers. And so, in our example, noticed that we have the common structure for all 20 amino acids. So we have our Alfa Carbon and the center here we have our central hydrogen. We have our car box late group on the right and our amino group on the left and then down below. We have our our group. And so which will also notice is that we have the two groups bearing charges highlighted. So on the left, here we have our amino group, which notice has a positive charge on it. And then on the right, we have our car, Boxley and I am, which has a negative charge on this oxygen shown there. And so because there are two groups that have opposite charged on the same molecule, this is a sweeter ion and the backbone of all 20 amino acids isas Witter ion, specifically at physiological pH. Which is right around Ph of seven. And so this is again gonna be common knowledge. That is gonna be very basic knowledge that we're gonna be referring to throughout our course. So it's good Thio get this introduced. And so we'll be able to get a little bit of practice utilizing this concept in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

