Alright. So here in this video, we're going to share with you guys an interesting way to remember the jak stat signaling pathway and its seven steps. And that is by remembering Lucky Jack's pigs spotted polka dotted truffles. And so if you take a look at our image over here on the right hand side notice Here we have Lucky Jack with his name tag on and over here we have Lucky Jack's pig, and Lucky Jack's pig is spotting with his eyes some polka dotted truffles. And so this will hopefully remind you guys of the jak stat signaling pathway steps. And so the l here and lucky is for the l N Ligand. And so this represents the lie again binding to the cytokine receptor, causing the receptor demonization the J in Jack is supposed to represent, of course, the Jack tyrosine kindness and the jack activation. The P and pig represents how Jack Will Foss for late its substrate, which is going to be the site a kind receptor. The essence spotted represents stat. Five being recruited and the P and polka represents the P and phosphor relation of staff. I. The d n dotted represents the demoralization of stat five and the T in trouble. Truffles represents the transcription, all regulation by stat five and so very silly way. But if you're able to put this to memory, then you'll have no problem remembering the steps of the jak stat signaling pathway. So this year concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

