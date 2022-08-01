Alright. So here in this video, we're going to introduce the steps in the jak stat signaling pathway. And so the jak stat signaling pathway really occurs in just seven steps, as you can see down below by the seven numbers that we have here in our text. And, of course, the seven numbers that we have here in our text correspond with the seven numbers that we have down below throughout our image. And so notice that step number one is at the top left of our image. Then we make our way to the right downwards and then back to the left and we end with steps number seven over here on the left hand side. And so if we take a look at the very first step of the jak stat signaling pathway, of course, we know from our last lesson video that CIDA kinds, such as a re throw point or E p. O, will signal via the jak stat pathway. And so it's no surprise that e. P. O. Here is going to act as the like and and bind to the side a kind receptor, and this is going to cause the cytokine receptor to dime arise. And so if we take a look at step number one down below and our image notice that up here at the top left, what we have is the re throw poet molecule the lie again. Here E p O and E P o is going to bind to the cytokine receptor, which is going to exist as these separate monomers. And in step number one, When the ligand binds, it causes Di Maria's ation of the site a kind monomers. And so we know that demonization is a step that's involved with many arti case or receptor tyrosine kindnesses, and this is a variation of a receptor tyrosine kindness. So notice that down here, in the sight of solid domain, there really isn't any bulky part of this side of solid domain that can act as a tyrosine kinase domain. So it actually lacks tyrosine kinase domains. However, it's still capable of recruiting separately separate cida Solich and soluble tyrosine. Kindness is such a xjak, too, and so this leads us directly into step number two of this pathway, which is that the dime arise cytokine receptor is capable of recruiting and non co violently recruiting and activating a jack to, um, enzyme tyrosine kindness, enzyme. And so, if we take a look at our image down below a step number to notice that a separate side of Solich tyrosine kindness, uh, called Jack to can be recruited by the dime arised like and bound cytokine receptor. And so over here notice that we have Jack to specifically to jack too tiresome kindnesses that are non co violently recruited. And really, this non co violent recruitment is what distinguishes it from the other tire seeing receptor kindnesses that we had seen in our previous lesson videos. And so now we have these Jack two molecules that are activated, which we can tell by the yellow borders that are around them. And so this leads us into step number three and in step number three, the activated jack. Too tiresome Kindnesses are going to do what they do, which is Foss for late. Their substrate and more specifically, the substrate is going to be the site, a kind receptor. And so when the cytokine receptor gets phosphor related by the active jack, too tiresome kindnesses. This is a process that resembles auto phosphor relation. Now it's not quite auto phosphor relation because the receptor is not phosphor relating itself. Instead, again, there was the recruitment of a separate side of solid tyrosine kinase that does the phosphor relation. And so that's why it's not quite auto phosphor relation, but it does resemble auto phosphor relation. And so if we take a look at our step number three down below, notice that the e p eo Ligon bound cytokine receptor that recruited the active Jack too tiresome kindnesses has now been fast for elated on these specific tyrosine residues. And again, that's because Jack to is a tyrosine kindness. And so it's phosphor relating tyrosine residues. And so this leads us into step number four. And in step number four, the S H two domain of a protein called stat five, which is just a stat protein that we introduced in our previous lesson videos with a number five. Because there are a bunch of different stat transcription factors, this is specifically stat five that we're looking at here. And so the S H two domain of stat five is going to bind, uh, to the phosphor related side, a kind receptor. And so, of course we know that s h two domains bind to phosphor related tyrosine residues. So they're gonna bind to phosphor related tyrosine residues on the side, a kind receptor. And this is gonna bring the stat five and closer proximity to Jack Jack too. And so if we take a look at our image down below a step number four, notice that upon phosphor relation of the cytokine receptor, this is going to recruit the stat five transcription factors. And so notice that that step five transcription factors have an S H two domain, which allows it to bind to phosphor related tyrosine residues. And so you can see that the foster related tyrosine residue on the site of kind receptor is acting as the binding site for the S H two domain of stat five and notice that it's binding to stab fives here, as we could see. And this is bringing again the stat five proteins in very close proximity to Jack too. And so this means that Jack to will now be ableto act and on these stat five proteins. So this leads us to our step number five. And so in step number five Now that's that five is in closer proximity to Jack Jack to can now Foss for Late Stat five. And so, if we take a look at our image down below at Step number five, notice that in step number five we have these phosphor, elated stat five proteins that were phosphor related by Jack, too. And they have been now released from the side, a kind receptor. And so this leads us to step number six and in step number six, the phosphor related stat. Five proteins are going to dime Arise. Uh, they're going to dime arise with another phosphor related stat. Five. And so notice that and step number six down. Below that, these two stat five phosphor related proteins are going to die. Marai. So we have the demoralization of the phosphor related stat five proteins. And so now over here, you can see that we have the dime arised stat. Five transcription factors. And so this leads us to step number seven. Our last step and in step number seven, The dime Arise stat. Five. The stat five demonization is going to expose a signal that ultimately transports the dime arise stat fives into the nucleus of the cell and once it's in the nucleus of the cell, it's capable of functioning as a transcription factor to affect genes that ultimately lead to he mope oasis or the formation of red blood cells. And so, if we take a look at our step number seven down below over here, notice that upon diamond ization of the phosphor related stat five proteins, they're capable of making their way into the nucleus of the cell, which we're showing down here. And notice that here we're showing the dime Arise stat. Five molecules acting as a transcription factor. So they're able to perform transcription all regulation of genes again that are going to affect cell growth. More specifically, cell growth of red blood cells in the process of him. Oh, polices. And so this here concludes our introduction to the Jets that pathway and its seven steps and moving forward will be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here. So I'll see you guys in our next video

