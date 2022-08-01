Now, before we get into the details of each of the steps and the jak stat signaling pathway, we first need to point out that the protein called a re throw pie eaten is going to be a lie. Gand that signals via the jak stat pathway. And so later, in our course, we're going to see a wreath rope you eaten. Act as the lie again in the jak stat pathway. Now a re throw poi eaten, as you can see by these bold ID letters here is commonly abbreviated as just e. P o and a re throw pie eaten or EPO. More specifically, is a 165 amino acid protein side akin released by the kidneys. To induce the process of home, he mope oasis and bone marrow. Now, what in the world are these CIDA kinds? Well, CIDA kinds are defined as small and soluble proteins that regulate the development, differentiation and proliferation of cells mainly of blood cells and chemo. Publicis is this process of the formation of a re throw sites or red blood cells. And so notice Over here we have this little stethoscope over here to remind you guys that if you're moving on into medical school or some other kind of medical profession, this is probably a term that you want to keep in mind on dso again. Him a police is is the formation of a re throw sites or red blood cells Now E p o or a re throw pointing along with other side A kinds as well commonly signal via the jak stat pathway which again, we're going to introduce the steps of the jak stat pathway here very shortly in a different video. However, uh, keep in mind that when we do introduce the jak stat pathway, we're going to use a re throw puedan or e p o as the like. And now if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice On the left hand side, we're showing you a low red blood cell count, low red blood cell levels. And so, under these conditions, the kidneys will secrete, as we indicated up above, uh, the kidneys can release a re throw poi eaten and a re throw poison is going to act as the like, and that can make its way to the cells of our bone marrow and, uh, signal for a cell response via the jak stat pathway. And so, in our bone marrow, Aretha Opal eaten or you put EPO is going to signal for the process of him. Oh, boy. Esus. And so him a police is again the formation of a re throw sites or red blood cells. And so that's going to increase the red blood cell levels, as you can see here through again a re throw site formation. And so this year concludes our lesson on how Aretha appointment signals via the jak stat pathway. And again, we're going to talk more about this jak stat pathway in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

